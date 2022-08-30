Read full article on original website
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Mary Peltola will be the first Alaska Native in Congress. Meet some of the carvers of SHI’s totem pole trail. I bring stories from the community into the KTOO newsroom so that all of our reporting matters. I want to hear my community’s struggles and its wins reflected in our coverage. Does our reporting reflect your experience in Juneau?
Juneau Family Birth Center as an alternative birthing option.
Guests: From the Juneau Family Birth Center: Jetta Whittaker, board chair. Madi Grimes, Executive/Clinical Director and midwife. Juneau Family Birth Center is a non-profit that serves women through their entire pregnancy. Before the center opened, midwives would go into homes to deliver babies, but today they work out of a center staffed with midwives and other caregivers and care. The center is a non-profit and depends on fundraisers like this weekend’s fun run to provide services.
Land trust creates fund to purchase property for permanent conservation
The Southeast Alaska Land Trust has permanently conserved, with a conservation easement, 4.57 acres of shorefront in Tee Harbor. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Alaska Land Trust Board of Directors have established "The Acquisition Fund" as a dedicated fund to purchase land and expedite land transactions for the purpose of permanent conservation.
Tikiġaq educator named 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announced that Harlee Harvey at Tikiġaq School in Point Hope has been named the 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year. Harvey is a graduate of the American College of Education and has been teaching at...
Juneau hospice provider appeals to city for financial help
Juneau’s only hospice and home care provider says it can’t sustain its services alone. Catholic Community Services has been seeking a partner to shore up the program since mid-summer. CCS Executive Director Erin Walker-Tolles says that’s because the cost of labor has about doubled due to demand.
Airplane crash near Point MacKenzie leaves two injured
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Super Cub crashed near Point MacKenzie Wednesday, leaving the two occupants with minor injuries. On Wednesday night at 5:41, State troopers received a report of an airplane crash in the Point MacKenzie area. Witnesses reported seeing a red and white 1990 Super Cub disappear into...
Juneau Police are collecting DNA samples from people with certain past convictions
During interactions with the police, people in Juneau with prior convictions could be asked to provide a DNA sample. “They do a cheek swab, is typically how that’s done,” said Lt. Krag Campbell from the Juneau Police Department. “We try to minimize any interruption in the person’s day. And we can collect that very quickly and let the person go on about their business.”
NAMI Juneau: Suicide awareness, prevention and recovery through embracing life.
Guests: From NAMI Juneau: Aaron Surma, Executive Director. Tina DeAsis-Samaniego, program coordinator for the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition. From bonfires to healing canoe journeys, a number of groups have come together to make “Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month” a time that’s filled with life-affirming experiences.
