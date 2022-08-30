ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Daily Mail

Starbucks barista, 17, lays bare bitter realities of working for the coffee giant, revealing she 'constantly' ends up 'crying in the bathroom' over 'rude customers' and 'exhausting' shifts

A Starbucks barista has revealed the realities that come with working at the insanely popular coffee chain, sharing she often cries in the bathroom and is pushed into states of exhaustion. Avery, 17, from Michigan, took to TikTok to share a video of what she really thought about the coffee...
CNBC

Here's how much the typical Gen Z worker makes in every U.S. state

Gen Z workers make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. GoBankingRates analyzed the median hourly, weekly and annual earnings of 16 to 24-year-olds...
CNBC

31-year-old who quit her job and makes $15,000 a month recording voiceovers: I only work '3 to 5 hours per day'

Two and a half years ago, Alice Everdeen worked 50 hours per week and made $42,000 per year as a content manager for a supplement company. But working at an office didn't fulfill her. So, Everdeen left her 9-to-5 and started pursuing her voiceover acting side hustle full-time. Now, she makes up to $15,000 per month, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
CBS News

Forget $15 an hour – more workers are now searching for $20-an-hour jobs

When it comes to wage expectations, $20 is the new $15. A tight labor market and high inflation are causing jobs seekers to look for higher wages, search data show. The share of workers searching for open positions with pay of at least $20 an hour soared 36% in August compared to the same period a year earlier, overtaking the number of searches for $15 an hour jobs, according to search data from the Indeed Hiring Lab.
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
TechCrunch

Landa can make you a landlord with just $5

So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
The Guardian

In the 1970s, we didn’t have to choose between heating and eating

The current crisis with regard to rising inflation is often being compared with problems with inflation in the 1970s (Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near postwar record, 30 August). This has made me think about that time. I had babies in 1973 and 1976; there was very little part-time work, so I either worked part-time when I could or did casual work. My husband worked for the local authority and although the income was regular, it was fixed and just enough to get by – so we managed.
TechCrunch

Trans founders to VCs: ‘Cut me a check’

All that exists is a report from Backstage Capital saying 1% of all venture funds went to founders openly identifying as LGBTQ+. (According to a recent Gallup poll, 7.1% of Americans identify as LGBT+.) That’s a staggeringly low amount of funding, although not surprising when considering how homophobia and transphobia...
The New York Times

The Office’s Last Stand

Colleen McCreary recently gave managers at Credit Karma a message that could seem more apt for rising sixth graders than personal finance executives. “Back to school is coming,” McCreary, the company’s chief people officer, recalled telling managers. “We’re getting excited about all of these returning-in-the-fall type activities.”
