The current crisis with regard to rising inflation is often being compared with problems with inflation in the 1970s (Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near postwar record, 30 August). This has made me think about that time. I had babies in 1973 and 1976; there was very little part-time work, so I either worked part-time when I could or did casual work. My husband worked for the local authority and although the income was regular, it was fixed and just enough to get by – so we managed.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO