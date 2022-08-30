Read full article on original website
Related
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
CNBC
Americans have ‘tip fatigue’ — post-pandemic, diners are less inclined to tip generously for takeout
Tipping 20% at a sit-down restaurant is still the standard however, consumers are less inclined to give as much for a carry-out coffee or take-away snack. "Part of it is tip fatigue," says Eric Plam, founder and CEO of Uptip. At the Sweetly Bakery & Cafe in Battle Ground, Washington,...
I Had To Deboard A Loading Airplane To Accept That Being A Mom Has Changed Me
"I wanted to be a woman who could board a plane, fly to another country and enjoy a week alone."
Starbucks barista, 17, lays bare bitter realities of working for the coffee giant, revealing she 'constantly' ends up 'crying in the bathroom' over 'rude customers' and 'exhausting' shifts
A Starbucks barista has revealed the realities that come with working at the insanely popular coffee chain, sharing she often cries in the bathroom and is pushed into states of exhaustion. Avery, 17, from Michigan, took to TikTok to share a video of what she really thought about the coffee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Backed for Resenting Parents' Name Choice: 'No One Can Pronounce It'
The easier a name is to pronounce, "the more positively it is judged," according to a May 2012 study in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.
Four minutes of small talk can reveal key personality traits, study says
Exchanging pleasantries can leave lasting impression and affect future social interactions, research suggests
Abercrombie Receives Backlash Over Picture of Plus-Size Customer
The company responded to the criticism on its official Instagram page on Tuesday, stating that it will continue to celebrate its customers.
CNBC
Here's how much the typical Gen Z worker makes in every U.S. state
Gen Z workers make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. GoBankingRates analyzed the median hourly, weekly and annual earnings of 16 to 24-year-olds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
Fast Company
Quiet quitting seems to have pissed almost everyone off at once as it spread like wildfire
If you rolled your eyes, yelled at your laptop, threw your phone out the window of a moving bus, or just got otherwise annoyed by stories about “quiet quitting” over the last few weeks, consider yourself in good company. New data shared with Fast Company from the analytics...
CNBC
31-year-old who quit her job and makes $15,000 a month recording voiceovers: I only work '3 to 5 hours per day'
Two and a half years ago, Alice Everdeen worked 50 hours per week and made $42,000 per year as a content manager for a supplement company. But working at an office didn't fulfill her. So, Everdeen left her 9-to-5 and started pursuing her voiceover acting side hustle full-time. Now, she makes up to $15,000 per month, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Forget $15 an hour – more workers are now searching for $20-an-hour jobs
When it comes to wage expectations, $20 is the new $15. A tight labor market and high inflation are causing jobs seekers to look for higher wages, search data show. The share of workers searching for open positions with pay of at least $20 an hour soared 36% in August compared to the same period a year earlier, overtaking the number of searches for $15 an hour jobs, according to search data from the Indeed Hiring Lab.
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
TechCrunch
Landa can make you a landlord with just $5
So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
What Does "WYLL" Mean on Snapchat? The Newest Acronym Explained
Keeping up with all the acronyms and slang terms on social media can seem like an extreme sport. After all, it’s easy to get lost in translation if you’re out of the loop. Not to mention, it seems that every day social media brings upon another acronym to decode.
In the 1970s, we didn’t have to choose between heating and eating
The current crisis with regard to rising inflation is often being compared with problems with inflation in the 1970s (Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near postwar record, 30 August). This has made me think about that time. I had babies in 1973 and 1976; there was very little part-time work, so I either worked part-time when I could or did casual work. My husband worked for the local authority and although the income was regular, it was fixed and just enough to get by – so we managed.
TechCrunch
Trans founders to VCs: ‘Cut me a check’
All that exists is a report from Backstage Capital saying 1% of all venture funds went to founders openly identifying as LGBTQ+. (According to a recent Gallup poll, 7.1% of Americans identify as LGBT+.) That’s a staggeringly low amount of funding, although not surprising when considering how homophobia and transphobia...
Workers Face Pressure As Top Companies Push Post-Labor Day Return to Office
"Firms are making a horrible mistake to force people back to work," a workforce expert told Newsweek. "They're just begging for trouble."
The Office’s Last Stand
Colleen McCreary recently gave managers at Credit Karma a message that could seem more apt for rising sixth graders than personal finance executives. “Back to school is coming,” McCreary, the company’s chief people officer, recalled telling managers. “We’re getting excited about all of these returning-in-the-fall type activities.”
Comments / 0