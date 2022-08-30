Read full article on original website
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
Mets' James McCann: Gives way to Nido
McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. McCann will head to the bench after he caught in three of the Mets' past four games. Tomas Nido will form a battery with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Wednesday.
Royals' Salvador Perez: X-rays negative
Perez (hand) was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the top of the sixth inning, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. He seems to have avoided any structural damage, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While starting in each of the last nine games -- including eight at designated hitter -- Santana slashed .207/.303/.345 with a home run and a 4:7 BB:K. Santana had started to transition into more of a part-time role in early August, but his opportunities picked up in the back half of the month while Sam Haggerty dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. However, with Haggerty making his second straight start in the outfield Thursday, Santana will likely find himself on the bench more frequently while Mitch Haniger gets deployed at DH on a regular basis.
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steps out of lineup
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. Rizzo has hit solo homers in back-to-back games but will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale. New York has a scheduled day off Thursday, so his absence from the lineup will provide him two straight days of rest. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Heads to bench Friday
Rutschman is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Rutschman has cooled off a little of late, hitting .212/.323/.375 with three home runs and one steal over his last 80 at-bats. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting again Wednesday
Paredes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes should have a clear path to a full-time role in the infield for at least the next week after Brandon Lowe (triceps) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, but he'll first have to overcome his own injury. The 23-year-old will be on the bench for a second straight contest due to the unspecified issue, which caused him to be scratched ahead of Tuesday's 7-2 win.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Passed over for September promotion
Kelenic, who owns a .244 average and .784 OPS across his last 12 games at Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Kelenic has become quite the conundrum for the Mariners as a once can't-miss prospect that's...
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bows out against right-hander
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat against a right-hander (Chris Bassitt) after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Though the Dodgers aren't yet pulling the plug on Bellinger as a strong-side platoon option in center field, his ongoing slump coupled with Trayce Thompson's hot-hitting ways could put Bellinger in danger of losing more work against right-handed pitching. Thompson, who finished August with a 1.056 OPS, will get the nod in center and will hit eighth Thursday.
Mets' Drew Smith: Should head to minors Sunday
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Smith (lat) will begin a rehab assignment in the minors Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Smith has been sidelined since late July with a right lat strain and will likely require at least two appearances in the minors before the Mets are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Prior to being deactivated, Smith collected 14 holds and posted a 3.51 ERA in 41 innings out of the New York bullpen.
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Called up Thursday
Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Oviedo spent a month in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the year, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation.
Mets' Tylor Megill: Pitches in relief
Megill (shoulder) struck out the side after entering in relief during a rehab outing with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The Mets are set to have a fully healthy rotation shortly, as Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is likely to return during the team's weekend series against the Nationals. That leaves Megill without a spot in the starting five, though he could pitch in high-leverage situations out of the big-league bullpen once activated.
Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Up for September
The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Aranda, 24, is one of Tampa Bay's best hitting prospects, having amassed a .319/.394/.521 slash line this year at Triple-A. He has 20-plus starts at first base, second base and third base, while also getting a handful of starts at designated hitter and in left field. With Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes banged up, Aranda may be able to get a few starts per week down the stretch.
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Out of lineup
Newman will sit Friday against the Blue Jays. Newman finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last five games. A lack of walks and power has limited him to a modest .707 OPS despite a .281 batting average, though he's hit the ball well over his last five appearances, grabbing eight hits. Rodolfo Castro will be the second baseman Friday.
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Will rejoin MLB squad
De La Cruz is expected to be called up by Miami ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors with a .320/.370/.620 slash line over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Likely to avoid IL
Yelich is day-to-day with neck soreness after leaving Thursday's game but is not expected to be placed on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Manager Craig Counsell stated that Yelich irritated his neck on a swing, which caused him to exit Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. The skipper noted that Yelich could miss a "couple of days" but there wasn't worry beyond that. The veteran outfielder has also battled back injuries throughout his career, though it's unclear if the issues are related.
