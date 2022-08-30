ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bear Claw
3d ago

This guy is not what Pa needs. I love his ads showing people who say he helped them when no one else would. So it did his job. There are thousands more he did nothing for. He never talks about his position on any topics. I wonder why?

David Winkler
3d ago

it doesn't matter how many he's got, I will never go back to the Democrat party as a Minority

Verdad
3d ago

guess who is not endorsing Shapiro? Police departments...

NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania election rule changes considered

The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Doug Mastriano sues Jan.6 committee

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano (R - Franklin County) speaks during the "Medical Freedom Rally" on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. About 100 people attended the rally opposing vaccine mandates which was organized by Doug Mastriano, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania Governor and Lt. Governor Announce Effort to Quickly Pardon Thousands from Marijuana-Related Convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced on Thursday a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Republican endorsements of Shapiro could give conservatives cover to reject Mastriano, analysts say

Since July, more than a dozen prominent Republicans, including two former congressmen, and a former secretary of homeland security, have crossed partisan lines to endorse Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Implicit in their approval of Shapiro’s experience as a legislator and attorney general, policy positions and bipartisan accomplishments is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Township prepares for Trump rally

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Luzerne County for Saturday’s rally for former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, security fencing and outside tents were being set up and people were already showing up to the arena. Vendors are also setting up shop. Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Michigan's constitutional amendment seeking to enshrine abortion rights blocked from November ballot

A citizen-initiative ballot measure seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution was blocked Wednesday from being certified for the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Wednesday deadlocked on a party line 2-2 vote whether to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative to the November ballot, throwing its future into uncertainty.
MICHIGAN STATE
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again

Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Bitter divisions greet Biden’s Wilkes-Barre visit

WILKES-BARRE — Both sides wanted to talk about crowds. According to Wilkes University officials, about 700 people attended President Joe Biden’s speech at the Marts Center on Tuesday. Groups of protesters gathered in various spots in downtown Wilkes-Barre to show opposition to his visit — some with flags...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA

