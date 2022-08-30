Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
KSAT 12
Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose
SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
'Our children are being poisoned': DEA warns of rainbow fentanyl used to target youth
SAN ANTONIO — Within the last month, three students within the same Texas school district died of an overdose. The Kyle Police Department believes they took pills laced with fentanyl. Experts say more and more fake pills are circulating, many of which are marketed toward young people. According to...
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
KSAT 12
Police issue alert for missing at-risk teen
SAN ANTONIO – Police have issued an alert for a missing teen who is at risk due to medical conditions. Kathline Lubin, 16, who may also go by the nicknames Kat or Katelyn has been missing since Aug. 31. She was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key near Madison High School.
Badly beaten San Antonio boy finally laid to rest
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months ago, 12-year-old Danilo Coles died a tragic death in northwest San Antonio. In an arrest affidavit for an injury to a child case, police say evidence suggests the child was punished to death. Now, 208 days later, the boy is finally being...
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
KSAT 12
Woman, 8-year-old identified in murder-suicide on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death in an apparent murder-suicide involving a family on the far Southeast Side. The ME’s office said it looks like a mother strangled her 8-year-old daughter before stabbing herself on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mickey Road.
fox7austin.com
'They don't need to play around': Parents react to threat made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - Four teenage students, a boy and three girls, have been arrested and are facing felony charges of making terroristic threats. This comes after a threat was written on the wall of a girls’ bathroom at Lockhart High School. The threat, which reads: "I’m going to shoot...
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on ‘Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns
Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
paisano-online.com
Public pantry providing for the people
Food insecurity is an ever-increasing issue within the United States. Approximately 10.5% of U.S. households were food insecure in 2020, 22.5% of all children in Texas faced food insecurity at some point and one in four children in Bexar County are unsure of when they are having their next meal.
KSAT 12
SAPD responds to two shootings, 1 fatal, at the same apartment complex overnight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police were called out to the same apartment complex twice in the same night for two shootings — one that resulted in death and the other that ended with a child and a teenager injured. The shootings happened at the Alamo Estates Apartment...
KSAT 12
Reports: Volunteers, retirees, national groups targeting election offices
AUSTIN – Based on her reporting for Votebeat, a national nonpartisan nonprofit news organization, its Texas reporter Natalia Contreras said volunteers and retirees, many part of national networks spreading misinformation, have been targeting election administrators and their staffs in Texas since the 2020 election. Contreras said the Bexar County...
San Antonio man creates 6-foot spooky wood knives for Halloween season
The Joker and Chucky are some characters on the knives.
Stray bullets land on Texas family farm that hosts children’s visits, owners say
Gunfire near a family farm in Bastrop County has resulted in stray bullets landing on the farm's property, the owners said.
