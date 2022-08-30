ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose

SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX
KSAT 12

Police issue alert for missing at-risk teen

SAN ANTONIO – Police have issued an alert for a missing teen who is at risk due to medical conditions. Kathline Lubin, 16, who may also go by the nicknames Kat or Katelyn has been missing since Aug. 31. She was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key near Madison High School.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman, 8-year-old identified in murder-suicide on far Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death in an apparent murder-suicide involving a family on the far Southeast Side. The ME’s office said it looks like a mother strangled her 8-year-old daughter before stabbing herself on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mickey Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on ‘Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns

Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
TEXAS STATE
paisano-online.com

Public pantry providing for the people

Food insecurity is an ever-increasing issue within the United States. Approximately 10.5% of U.S. households were food insecure in 2020, 22.5% of all children in Texas faced food insecurity at some point and one in four children in Bexar County are unsure of when they are having their next meal.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Reports: Volunteers, retirees, national groups targeting election offices

AUSTIN – Based on her reporting for Votebeat, a national nonpartisan nonprofit news organization, its Texas reporter Natalia Contreras said volunteers and retirees, many part of national networks spreading misinformation, have been targeting election administrators and their staffs in Texas since the 2020 election. Contreras said the Bexar County...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

