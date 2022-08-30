Action in Big Bend/Panhandle areas of Florida results to out of reach games in Week 1

Some may forget about all the good high school football being played up in the Florida Big Bend/Panhandle region of the state, but Week 1 matchups featured weren’t the most relatively close games across the board. Niceville welcomed in North Miami Beach and sent them home with a blowout loss. Pine Forest took care of business facing Tate 34-0 and Lincoln blew the doors off Godby 71-6. Madison County traveled down to Tampa for a rare Saturday matchup with Carrollwood Day and came away victorious. We take a look at scores and top performers from around the Big Bend/Panhandle region.

Week 1 results

Pine Forest 34, Tate 0

Mosley 24, Delaware Valley (PA) 23

Niceville 42, North Miami Beach 6

Pensacola Catholic 41, Pryor (OK) 0

Wakulla 25, Chiles 24

Navarre 47, Fort Walton Beach 7

Booker T. Washington 51, Pensacola 43

Pace 31, Choctawhatchee 30

Madison County 40, Carrollwood Day 33

St. John Paul II 35, Rickards 33

Blountstown 54, Freeport 20

Walton 28, Marianna 7

Chipley 41, Rutherford 0

Port St. Joe 41, Jefferson County 8

Taylor County 22, Fort White 17

Florida State University High 22, Trinity Catholic 19

Crestview 50, Ridley 28 (PA)

Fairhope (AL) 38, Gulf Breeze 31

West Florida 14, Escambia 11

Andalusia (AL) 42, Milton 31

Hilliard 40, Florida A&M High 20

Lincoln 71, Godby 6

South Walton 38, Baker 0

Lowndes 33, Gadsden County 0

Munroe 28, Terrell County 0

North Florida Christian 35, Leon 10

Bay 37, Arnold 7

Sneads 38, Cottondale 16

Rocky Bayou Christian 64, Snook Christian Academy (AL) 16

Geneva 46, Bozeman 21

Brookwood (GA) 53, Wewawitchka 6

W.S. Neal (AL) 25, Jay 0

Holmes County 51, Graceville 0

Lafayette 22, Dixie County 0

North Bay Haven Academy 35, Franklin County 7

Deerfield-Windsor 30, Maclay 22

Young Kids In Motion 14, Lighthouse Christian Academy 7

Week 1 Big Bend/Panhandle top performers

Port St. Joe, Devin Cuttino, quarterback: 4-of-8, 149 yards, one touchdown.

Port St. Joe, DJ Oliver, running back, 7 carries, 137 yards, one touchdown; 11 tackles.

Hilliard, Walker Avera, running back: 16 carries, 113 yards, 3 TDs.

Lafayette, Tywan Williamson, athlete: 6-of-10, 100 yards, 1 touchdown; 8 carries, 52 yards, one touchdown.

Taylor County, Jerquon Clayton, running back: 15 carries, 92 yards, 1 touchdown; 11 tackles.

North Florida Christian, Terry Arnold, linebacker: 17 tackles.

Chipley, Dequayvious Sorey, wide receiver, 6 catches, 145 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Chipley, Neal Adams, quarterback: 11-of-15, 232 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Blountstown, Amarion Hover, running back: 9 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDS.

Mosley, Raedym Bruens, defensive end: 10 tackles, 3 sacks.

Mosley, Jabari Reed, linebacker: 10 tackles.

Mosley, Isaac Reed, cornerback: 10 tackles.

Bay, Seth Warren, quarterback: 19-of-27, 286 yards, 3 TDS.

Bay, Javonte Davis, running back: 6 carries, 108 yards.

Bay, Jaques Lee, wide receiver: 8 catches, 145 yards, 2 TDS.

Bay, Will Smiley, 6 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD.

St. John Paul II, Tremaine Hughes Jr., quarterback: 16-of-25, 286 yards, 3 TDS.; 9 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD.

St. John Paul II, Jadan Walden, running back: 8 catches, 204 yards, 1 TD.

Maclay, Michael Grant, quarterback: 22-of-29, 320 yards, 3 TDS.

Maclay, Grayson Oberste, wide receiver: 5 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD.

Munroe, Makhi Brown, quarterback: 12-of-18, 211 yards,

Munroe, Ostia Perkins, running back: 16 carries, 128 yards, 1 TD.

Choctawhatchee, Cole Tabb, running back: 16 carries, 175 yards, 2 TDs.

Pace, Nick Simmons, quarterback: 7-of-10, 171 yards, 2 TDS; 21 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs.

Gulf Breeze, Troy Coughlin, running back: 25 carries, 153 yards, 2 TDs.

Lincoln, Demetric Stephens, running back: 9 carries, 114 yards, 2 TDs.

Madison County, Oshea Askins, defensive back: 2 interceptions, 1 TD.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.