Clinton, CT

What’s Right With Schools: Clinton freshman get tour of school before the first day

By Laura Hutchinson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Kids are back to school in Clinton, and typically, this would be a nerve-wracking time for students entering high school for the first time. But, some freshmen in Clinton got a head start.

Those familiar back-to-school jitters are amplified when you’re starting a new school.

“I’m kind of in between being nervous but excited because I get to do a lot of new things here,” said Briana Norman, a freshman at the Morgan School.

For the incoming freshman at the Morgan School in Clinton, those fears were faced head-on. It’s the Step Program at the school where freshmen attend a 3-day orientation and a pep rally for the new school year.

“We’re doing everything from team building to a session on mindfulness and meditation,” said Keri Hagness, Morgan School principal.

How much sleep do students actually need?

The students say while the activities are a lot of fun, it’s really the basics they were looking forward to like learning how to open their locker.

“I feel like I’ve gained confidence just walking around the school, letting me be myself,” said Jacquelyn Ciarleglio.

Upperclassmen volunteer part of their summer break to welcome the freshmen in.

“It’s really just a great opportunity to get to know the new freshmen, they get to know us,” said Riley Schmidt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

