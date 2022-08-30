ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

UI service workers ratify new contract

By ETHAN SIMMONS esimmons@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 3 days ago

URBANA — Building and dining service workers on campus voted to ratify a new, two-year contract with the University of Illinois after several months of negotiations.

Votes began rolling in last week for their union SEIU Local 73, which represents more than 800 UI service workers.

Union leadership declined to share the exact voting totals, but spokesman Adrian Rojas said the majority of members showed up and voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of the new deal.

“The workers are excited,” Rojas said.

“There were some pretty monumental wins for them in this contract, something they haven’t seen in years.”

Service workers will get two consecutive $1.25-an-hour raises in the two years of the deal, along with expanded parking, improved pay for late-night work, and fewer restrictions on their on-the-job clothing.

It’s a shorter contract than previous three- to four-year deals, which Rojas attributed to recent inflationary trends.

“There was nothing easy about winning these contracts,” union chapter president and dining service worker Dena Gary said in a statement.

“Members worked day and night to organize, stand up and fight for it.

“The bargaining committee and I are proud of the work that members did. They put the pressure on UIUC and helped ensure the conversations at the bargaining table became more productive with time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Labor board rules Tesla must let workers wear union clothing

DETROIT (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has reversed a Trump-era decision by finding that Tesla can’t stop factory employees from wearing clothing with union insignia while on the job. The board, in a 3-2 decision released Monday, overruled a 2019 NLRB decision involving Walmart and union...
FREMONT, CA
Sourcing Journal

Rail Contract Talks Chugging Along as Unions Accept Pay Hike

More than 15,000 rail workers could soon have a new contract after unions and carriers said Monday they’ve reached a tentative agreement that would end a multi-year contract dispute.   The workers represented by the announcement account for about 13 percent of the total number of individuals negotiating new collective bargaining agreements with the nation’s major railroads. Unions involved in Monday’s announcement include the Transportation Communications Union/IAM (TCU/IAM), Brotherhood of Railway Carmen and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).  The contract includes a 24 percent compounded increase to wages over the contract’s five-year term, which is retroactive to 2020. It also...
TRAFFIC
The News-Gazette

The News-Gazette

Champaign, IL
855
Followers
38
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy