UI service workers ratify new contract

URBANA — Building and dining service workers on campus voted to ratify a new, two-year contract with the University of Illinois after several months of negotiations.

Votes began rolling in last week for their union SEIU Local 73, which represents more than 800 UI service workers.

Union leadership declined to share the exact voting totals, but spokesman Adrian Rojas said the majority of members showed up and voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of the new deal.

“The workers are excited,” Rojas said.

“There were some pretty monumental wins for them in this contract, something they haven’t seen in years.”

Service workers will get two consecutive $1.25-an-hour raises in the two years of the deal, along with expanded parking, improved pay for late-night work, and fewer restrictions on their on-the-job clothing.

It’s a shorter contract than previous three- to four-year deals, which Rojas attributed to recent inflationary trends.

“There was nothing easy about winning these contracts,” union chapter president and dining service worker Dena Gary said in a statement.

“Members worked day and night to organize, stand up and fight for it.

“The bargaining committee and I are proud of the work that members did. They put the pressure on UIUC and helped ensure the conversations at the bargaining table became more productive with time.”