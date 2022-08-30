ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH Secrets: The Extraordinary Legacy of Wah Pah Nah Yah Lightfoot Runner, W. Richard West Sr.

Without question Wah Pah Nah Yah, also known as Walter Richard West Sr. and Lightfoot Runner, was among the great artists of the 20th century. Certainly among Native American artists his name is synonymous with efforts to document Native culture through art. What most people are unaware of is that Wah Pah Nah Yah loved New Hampshire and especially the White Mountains.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Community College System of N.H. Awarded $5.8M to Extend ApprenticeshipNH

Concord, N.H. (August 29, 2022) – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Secretary of State Offers Voting Info in Spanish, French and Mandarin Chinese

CONCORD – New HampshireSecretary of State David M. Scanlan announces voting information in Spanish, French, and Mandarin Chinese is available on the Secretary of State’s (SOS) website at https://www.sos.nh.gov/multilingual-election-information. The SOS is pleased to provide an important segment of the NH population multilingual information on registering to vote, voting rights and election-day procedures.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Talks With the Experts Who Save Animals in N.H.

4000 beagles! And none of them were pets, but destined for laboratory experiments. That is, until the authorities rescued them from a dog breeding farm in the south. Some couldn’t be saved, kept way below minimum standards. They have been sent all over the country to shelters for adoption if possible. Seven of the pets have gone to the NHSPCA in Stratham. Podcast producer Roger Wood had the chance to talk to Lisa Dennison and Sheila Ryan, executive director and Director of development and marketing respectively.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Gov. Sununu is a Hypocrite

“Hypocrite” is an ugly word, but it fits Gov. Sununu. Repeatedly he and his economic cronies use our tax money to benefit themselves. Examples come easily to mind. Governor Sununu accepted a $31,000 pay increase after he twice vetoed minimum wages that would have benefited millions of workers. Notice, he uses our tax money to benefit himself while he denies help to Granite Staters who are fighting hard to make a living. He befits himself while he lets other suffer: Hypocrite!
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Radio Free New Hampshire: Some Day When the Son Becomes Dad

Summer is not quite over, but don’t tell that to my son. School is starting again this week. From now until next spring, he will need to get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, then stand on a local street corner in a foul mood so some bus can whisk him away to an institutional learning facility. My job in all of this is to cram a pop-tart into him and make some cutting remark when he fails to wear matching socks.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints

NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: The Sununu Hypocrisy Train Has Left the Station

On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu charged up his conservative base and made a few headlines by condemning President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. In statements reported by the media, Sununu angrily pointed out that poorer taxpayers who didn’t go to college will essentially wind up subsidizing those who did.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

