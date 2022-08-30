Read full article on original website
The Fly Fishing Covered Bridge Challenge
There is not a day that goes by that I am not thankful that I live in Live Free or Die New Hampshire. Every time I hit the rivers, lakes and ponds of New Hampshire with a fly rod in my hand I feel doubly blessed. With gas prices high, but slowly coming down because of mid-term elections, I have been staying close to home, which pretty much means in-state.
Will the Lights Stay on in N.H. This Winter?
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Jennifer Granholm is a Harvard Law School graduate who served as Michigan’s attorney...
NH Secrets: The Extraordinary Legacy of Wah Pah Nah Yah Lightfoot Runner, W. Richard West Sr.
Without question Wah Pah Nah Yah, also known as Walter Richard West Sr. and Lightfoot Runner, was among the great artists of the 20th century. Certainly among Native American artists his name is synonymous with efforts to document Native culture through art. What most people are unaware of is that Wah Pah Nah Yah loved New Hampshire and especially the White Mountains.
Groups Raise Objections To N.H. Solid Waste Plan
CONCORD — Working on Waste, a citizens’ initiative focusing on safe alternatives to incinerators and landfills, has added its voice to groups who say the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ draft solid waste plan is not aggressive enough in embracing change. “The 25% diversion goal per...
House Majority Leader Osborne’s Ouster Sought Over Resurfaced Racist Post
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, called on House Majority Leader Rep. Jason Osborne to resign and criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for not also calling for his resignation after a decade-old website post resurfaced of Osborne using repeated racial slurs. Osborne, a Republican from Auburn, didn’t immediately return a phone message...
Updated COVID-19 Omicron Boosters Expected Next Week in N.H.
CONCORD – The updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters are expected to be available next week in New Hampshire, but it is unknown how many doses the state will receive, according to Jake Leon, spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services. The boosters can be given once the...
Community College System of N.H. Awarded $5.8M to Extend ApprenticeshipNH
Concord, N.H. (August 29, 2022) – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
Secretary of State Offers Voting Info in Spanish, French and Mandarin Chinese
CONCORD – New HampshireSecretary of State David M. Scanlan announces voting information in Spanish, French, and Mandarin Chinese is available on the Secretary of State’s (SOS) website at https://www.sos.nh.gov/multilingual-election-information. The SOS is pleased to provide an important segment of the NH population multilingual information on registering to vote, voting rights and election-day procedures.
Key Challenges Facing Granite State Workers Amid the COVID-19 Economic Recovery
Despite a strong economic recovery from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than two years later, many Granite Staters face challenges that make affording everyday needs difficult. Job growth in the last two years has been much faster than originally expected, mirroring other rebounding indicators of a strong...
Roger Wood Talks With the Experts Who Save Animals in N.H.
4000 beagles! And none of them were pets, but destined for laboratory experiments. That is, until the authorities rescued them from a dog breeding farm in the south. Some couldn’t be saved, kept way below minimum standards. They have been sent all over the country to shelters for adoption if possible. Seven of the pets have gone to the NHSPCA in Stratham. Podcast producer Roger Wood had the chance to talk to Lisa Dennison and Sheila Ryan, executive director and Director of development and marketing respectively.
Panel Will Research Reducing Cyanobacteria Blooms on N.H. Lakes and Ponds
MOULTONBOROUGH – It is believed to have killed dogs in New Hampshire, can sicken humans, and looks like scum on the water. And now, the state has a hotline to report cases of cyanobacteria and an advisory committee expected to research the problem in the Granite State. House Bill...
Midcoast Maine Islands, Fun Watching Atlantic Puffins
The islands of Midcoast Maine are among my favorite places to explore in New England. From rocky shores and freezing cold waters to working harbors and sailing vessels, the area has been painted by some of the finest artists and the views offer a chance to relax in visual beauty and enjoy a rugged beauty like nowhere else on earth.
Op-Ed: Gov. Sununu is a Hypocrite
“Hypocrite” is an ugly word, but it fits Gov. Sununu. Repeatedly he and his economic cronies use our tax money to benefit themselves. Examples come easily to mind. Governor Sununu accepted a $31,000 pay increase after he twice vetoed minimum wages that would have benefited millions of workers. Notice, he uses our tax money to benefit himself while he denies help to Granite Staters who are fighting hard to make a living. He befits himself while he lets other suffer: Hypocrite!
AG: Watch Out For Illegal Political Mailers
Concord, NH – Because the State Primary Election is less than two weeks away, on September 13, 2022, Attorney General John M. Formella is releasing the following information to the public regarding anonymous political mailers that have been distributed in New Hampshire:. An unknown entity has paid for at...
Radio Free New Hampshire: Some Day When the Son Becomes Dad
Summer is not quite over, but don’t tell that to my son. School is starting again this week. From now until next spring, he will need to get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, then stand on a local street corner in a foul mood so some bus can whisk him away to an institutional learning facility. My job in all of this is to cram a pop-tart into him and make some cutting remark when he fails to wear matching socks.
States Given Greater Power So Know Who You’re Electing
The summer is nearly over with August’s end approaching, college students returning to campuses, a hint of color in the leaves and vacations in rear-view mirrors. In the Granite State, the political intramural is about to decide which candidates are in November’s main event and which ones have to wait two years to try again.
Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints
NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
DHHS IDs Jamestown Canyon Virus in Mosquito Batches in Atkinson, Hampstead
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified the first batches of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) . The first batch was collected in the municipality of Atkinson on August 2, 2022. The second batch was...
Op-Ed: The Sununu Hypocrisy Train Has Left the Station
On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu charged up his conservative base and made a few headlines by condemning President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. In statements reported by the media, Sununu angrily pointed out that poorer taxpayers who didn’t go to college will essentially wind up subsidizing those who did.
Cora Hoppe Tells How To Work and Learn
“Work as learning” is the name of a new initiative designed to help high school students earn money and prepare for future careers. The state Department of Education has launched the program with federal and state dollars. According to Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, it will join together business and educational communities in the statewide effort.
