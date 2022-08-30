Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
WDTV
Marion County teacher wins statewide teaching award
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher was selected for an award from the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development and outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities. Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, was...
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon woman arrested after undercover operation
BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon woman is being held on a large cash bond after a sting operation revealed the intent to deliver a controlled substance heroin. According to court documentation, an undersigned officer relinquished two suspected heroin stamps from the defendant, 36-year-old Katrece Marie Tinney. The criminal complaint stated...
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
WSAZ
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
RELATED PEOPLE
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
WDTV
Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was charged after officers said a 4-year-old child was locked in a bedroom with boxes barricading access to the bathroom while she was at work. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. for a welfare check, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Metro News
Morgantown starts fast, slows Bridgeport for 10-6 victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean Biser didn’t sound like someone with extra incentive to beat Bridgeport, but considering Morgantown hadn’t done so yet in his tenure, the Mohigans’ head coach was well aware of the significance of Friday’s game. Thanks in large part to his defense’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
Metro News
CAMC, Mon Health venture to form Vandalia Health completed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The previously announced merger between CAMC and Mon Health has been finalized. Vandalia Health is up and operating, CAMC and now Vandalia Health President Dave Ramsey announced Thursday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce West Virginia Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. CAMC Health Network...
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 1)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the first week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
wajr.com
Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
Comments / 0