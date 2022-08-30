Read full article on original website
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Energy project is recognized by Gov. Edwards, awarded $50M
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards sends a congratulations to Greater New Orleans, Inc. for the plan to create a new energy source in south Louisiana. The Greater New Orleans, Inc. and its affiliates have been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge for the off-shore win powered hydrogen energy industry cluster. Nicknamed H2theFuture, the project is one of the 21 projects chosen for funding through the American Rescue Plan competitive grant program.
Should Louisiana have to pay bars for shutting them down during COVID pandemic?
An appellate court has ruled that a Baton Rouge judge too quickly dismissed a lawsuit filed by about 20 bar owners against Gov. John Bel Edwards after he issued executive orders closing bars or restricting their operations in an attempt to control the spread of COVID. The 1st Circuit Court...
Baton Rouge Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – KESHAWN KELLY, age 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged August 26, 2022, in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury with influencing federal officials by threat in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B), and assaulting federal officers in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education is telling school districts not to follow new proposed Title IX guidelines designed to protect transgender students. State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley sent a letter to districts on August 30 saying, “LDOE does not agree with the proposed changes.”. SarahJane...
One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
Louisiana has a teacher shortage. So why are 6,500 new educators waiting on paperwork?
Amid Louisiana’s historic teacher shortage the state has a backlog of about 6,500 aspiring teachers and other educators awaiting paperwork so they can enter the classroom or take on new roles, officials said Friday. "The backlog is not great," said Jenna Chiasson, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning at...
Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
EBR School Board proposes new teacher pipeline program with Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – With a national teacher shortage causing school districts to ramp up. recruiting efforts, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is proposing a new pipeline program, making the path to a teaching profession faster than ever. “We’ve had a lot of sets of...
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
Abortion rights activists arrested at Lafayette meeting where AG Jeff Landry was speaking
Two Lafayette women protesting the overturning of abortion rights were arrested Aug. 23 outside an Acadiana Patriots meeting attended by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Amanda Nicole Anderson and Sarah Elise Credeur were handcuffed outside the meeting at the Comeaux Recreation Center on Bluebird Drive...
Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore: It will take all of us to combat conditions leading to gun violence
Will Sutton gets it on this critical issue. The problem of gun violence in our communities is like the forest before the trees. Its immediate impacts — the gun shots, the blood, the body bags — are out in the open for all to see. Yet the true and long-lasting toll of violence, in many ways, remains hidden except to those who are left with the responsibility of repairing the endless damage.
Where East Baton Rouge residents can register to vote during Voter Registration Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive at several locations in the parish during Voter Registration Week. Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to make sure they are registered to vote. The Registrar’s office will visit library branches during the week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 to help register residents to vote.
New school at Southern University would train future teachers as early as sixth grade
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may soon team up with Southern University to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom as early as sixth grade. Officials with Southern and the school system presented their proposal Thursday to the parish School...
Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case
EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have recovered the makings of an exotic zoo as part of their ongoing investigation into the burglary of a dead man’s home in East Feliciana Parish. Two lions, a zebra, a cheetah and other animals that had preserved by a taxidermist were found...
