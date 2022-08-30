ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

Comments / 2

Related
brproud.com

Energy project is recognized by Gov. Edwards, awarded $50M

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards sends a congratulations to Greater New Orleans, Inc. for the plan to create a new energy source in south Louisiana. The Greater New Orleans, Inc. and its affiliates have been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge for the off-shore win powered hydrogen energy industry cluster. Nicknamed H2theFuture, the project is one of the 21 projects chosen for funding through the American Rescue Plan competitive grant program.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Baton Rouge Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – KESHAWN KELLY, age 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged August 26, 2022, in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury with influencing federal officials by threat in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B), and assaulting federal officers in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Angola, LA
State
Louisiana State
Angola, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
brproud.com

Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Juveniles#Youth Center#Politics State#Politics Governor#Families
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore: It will take all of us to combat conditions leading to gun violence

Will Sutton gets it on this critical issue. The problem of gun violence in our communities is like the forest before the trees. Its immediate impacts — the gun shots, the blood, the body bags — are out in the open for all to see. Yet the true and long-lasting toll of violence, in many ways, remains hidden except to those who are left with the responsibility of repairing the endless damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
brproud.com

Where East Baton Rouge residents can register to vote during Voter Registration Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive at several locations in the parish during Voter Registration Week. Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to make sure they are registered to vote. The Registrar’s office will visit library branches during the week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 to help register residents to vote.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy