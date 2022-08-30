Read full article on original website
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Relying on rookie cornerbacks nothing new for Andy Reid and the Chiefs
Since Andy Reid took over in 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs have used a lot of rookie cornerbacks to fill their position. Nothing is new this season. The Chiefs employ three rookie cornerbacks on their active roster after drafting Washington's Trent McDuffie (No. 21), Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams (No. 135) and Washington State's Jaylen Watson (No. 243).
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard
BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure the No. 1 lineman in the state. Heard is commit No....
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Bills GM Brandon Beane taking roster advice from Von Miller?
The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice...
Questionable video surfaces of on field incident with new Packers lineman
The Green Bay Packers initial 53 man roster was finalized on Tuesday. The cut down every year is certainly intense. Every year we see late round picks and un-drafted free agents make the team. This year was certainly no different as all four of Green Bay’s seventh round picks made the team. Among those was OL Rasheed Walker out of Penn State. Even as recent as February / March of 2022, Walker was projected by some as a second or third round draft pick. Green Bay got him in the seventh, pick number 249 to be exact. While there is no proof, this antic could have been one reason for his fall.
The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage
They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
