My2¢
4d ago

How horrible and humiliating for all involved. However, if you're going to talk about being professional, I think that the orchestra's, "protest," by way of not standing, is the EPITOME of unprofessional! Furthermore, in light of the fact that Plácido Domingo is SUCH a famous legend, their refusal to stand for the iconic singer, depicts the ULTIMATE disrespect! So, who embarrassed whom!?

John Bergdorf
3d ago

Placido Domingo is 81, and age has affected his voice range obviously (from tenor to baritone). He should probably retire, yet, like many people, retirement signals an end that is unwanted. He has, by his career, earned respect, not the undignified/unprofessional/crude slight demonstrated by the orchestra (attendees were there to hear him, not the orchestra).

Peggy Evans Savage
3d ago

Lack of graciousness by the orchestra is appalling. No one deserves the disrespect of colleagues in that manner...especially an 81 year old artist of his callibre. If the orchestra and others were so appalled they should have directed their protest to those in charge of the performance in a professional manner.. not in the childish way demonstrated...

operawire.com

Katia Ricciarelli Weighs in on Plácido Domingo’s Arena di Verona Performances

Soprano Katia Ricciarelli is weighing in on Plácido Domingo’s controversial performances at the Arena di Verona. The soprano, who performed with Domingo for many years told Corriere della Sera, “It’s a physiological question. The vocal cords are muscles that, with age, no longer work as they once did. This is the reason why I no longer do opera: I don’t want to risk it. Marilyn Horne, an American alto and mezzo-soprano, told me several years ago that when she encountered even just one note in an opera that bothered her, she stopped interpreting it. I agree with her. Domingo has always been a great tenor: why become a baritone over the years? It’s something I don’t understand.”
operawire.com

Palau de la Música Catalana Cancels ‘Only the Sounds Remains’ Performance

(Credit: Priska Ketterer) The Palau de la Música Catalana has canceled the presentation of “Only the Sounds Remains” by Kaija Saariaho. The performance, which is set to be held on Oct. 14 was set to be directed by Aleksis Barrière and star countertenor Michał Sławecki and baritone Bryan Murray as well as El Cuarteto vocal del Cor de Cambra del Palau de la Música Catalana. The production would have also starred Kaiji Moriyama, Cuarteto Ardeo, and conductor Ernest Martínez Izquierdo.
operawire.com

Kristina Mkhitaryan to Give Masterclasses in Moscow

(Credit: Emil Matveev / Askonas Holt Official Website) Kristina Mkhitaryan is set to give master classes at the International Creative School of Vocal Mastery of Elena Obraztsova in Moscow. The soprano will teach classes on Sept. 9 and 10 which is part of a series that are being held from...
operawire.com

Q & A: María José Siri on Verdi, Zarzuela & the Upcoming Season

Over the past years, María José Siri’s status in the opera world has grown due to her historical performances all around the world. At the Ópera de Palmas, she became the first soprano to encore with the company. She subsequently became the first soprano in the Arena di Verona’s history to perform both roles in “Cavalleria Rusticana” and “Pagliacci.” Adding to all this, she has also become one of the biggest champions of the verismo repertoire as well as the early Verdi operas.
Plácido Domingo
