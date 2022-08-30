ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

KEYC

Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges. The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CLAREMONT, MN
Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus

Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening.
MANKATO, MN
ROCHESTER, MN
Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Go Fund Me has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy critically injured in a gun safe accident. According to the fundraiser, Samuel Carver was in a family member’s shop over the weekend helping with the delivery of a new gun safe.
MANKATO, MN
Pick of the Litter: Salem

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Salem. He’s a friendly and energetic feline. When he’s not playing with toys, Salem enjoys cuddling and napping in the sunlight. This is his second stay at BENCHS.
MANKATO, MN
Vulnerable Mankato adult goes missing at State Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man who is considered a vulnerable adult has gone missing from the State Fair and authorities ask for the public’s help in locating him. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair, last night.
MANKATO, MN
Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges

A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death. Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had...
FAIRMONT, MN
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured

One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
DANUBE, MN
Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation

On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
MANKATO, MN
Back to school: MAPS highlight importance of mental health resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Area Public schools gets ready to welcome back thousands of students, one thing on their mind is mental health. “Last year we saw students come back a little dysregulated. Some had anxiety, some were fearful about coming to school. I mean, let’s be honest, the last few years were a disruption to students,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for MAPS.
MANKATO, MN
Mankato Clinic health care workers receive soy-based shoes

A Gofundme was created to help support the family of a Mankato boy, Samuel Carver, who was critically injured after an unsecured gun safe fell on top of him. Blue Earth Area looks to large senior class to renew playoff hopes.
MANKATO, MN
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
MAPLETON, MN

