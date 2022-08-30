ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1

It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Yardbarker

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Yardbarker

LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard

BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure the No. 1 lineman in the state. Heard is commit No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker

Questionable video surfaces of on field incident with new Packers lineman

The Green Bay Packers initial 53 man roster was finalized on Tuesday. The cut down every year is certainly intense. Every year we see late round picks and un-drafted free agents make the team. This year was certainly no different as all four of Green Bay’s seventh round picks made the team. Among those was OL Rasheed Walker out of Penn State. Even as recent as February / March of 2022, Walker was projected by some as a second or third round draft pick. Green Bay got him in the seventh, pick number 249 to be exact. While there is no proof, this antic could have been one reason for his fall.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
