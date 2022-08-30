ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

There's a new 'Jackson' on the face of a Des Moines elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — The name change at Des Moines's Jackson Elementary is official. On Thursday during "teacher night," "Mary" was added outside the building. A student-led effort convinced district leaders to change the namesake of the school from Andrew Jackson to Mary Jackson back in April. The students...
DES MOINES, IA
Polk County judge dismisses lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge said the fired former director of the Iowa Department of Human Services does not have a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Jerry Foxhoven's lawsuit this week against Gov. Kim Reynolds. Foxhoven said he was fired in 2019 for refusing to...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday

A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
PERRY, IA
Virtual nursing helping one Iowa hospital retain staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some hospitals in Iowa are using virtual nurses to help tackle the shortage of workers. The program is working at MercyOne's Des Moines Medical Center. The virtual nurse program started at MercyOne during the pandemic. It worked so well, two floors at the hospital now have virtual staff 24/7.
DES MOINES, IA
Reports of armed man approaching Drake students at night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University said there was a report Thursday night of an armed man approaching students and demanding money. The school sent an alert to students Thursday, but police could not find any students who had seen the man. Des Moines police said Friday the call...
DES MOINES, IA
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot

A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
ADEL, IA
Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
Politics
Procession honors fallen Iowa volunteer firefighter

NEW SHARON, Iowa — Dozens of fire trucks and emergency vehicles rolled through New Sharon Thursday to honor Gary DeCook, the Barnes City volunteer firefighter who died unexpectedly Aug. 27. Following the funeral service, the fire trucks led the procession to the cemetery. "You're not just a fireman. You're...
NEW SHARON, IA
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home

(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus

Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
AMES, IA

