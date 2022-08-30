Read full article on original website
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
KCCI.com
There's a new 'Jackson' on the face of a Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — The name change at Des Moines's Jackson Elementary is official. On Thursday during "teacher night," "Mary" was added outside the building. A student-led effort convinced district leaders to change the namesake of the school from Andrew Jackson to Mary Jackson back in April. The students...
KCCI.com
Polk County judge dismisses lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge said the fired former director of the Iowa Department of Human Services does not have a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Jerry Foxhoven's lawsuit this week against Gov. Kim Reynolds. Foxhoven said he was fired in 2019 for refusing to...
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
theperrynews.com
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
KCCI.com
Virtual nursing helping one Iowa hospital retain staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some hospitals in Iowa are using virtual nurses to help tackle the shortage of workers. The program is working at MercyOne's Des Moines Medical Center. The virtual nurse program started at MercyOne during the pandemic. It worked so well, two floors at the hospital now have virtual staff 24/7.
KCRG.com
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of the 11-year-old boy that died after a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland flipped over last year has filed a lawsuit against the state. Michael Jaramillo, 11, who was a student at Linn-Mar, died after a raft on the ride capsized,...
KCCI.com
Reports of armed man approaching Drake students at night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University said there was a report Thursday night of an armed man approaching students and demanding money. The school sent an alert to students Thursday, but police could not find any students who had seen the man. Des Moines police said Friday the call...
KCCI.com
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
KCCI.com
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
KCCI.com
Procession honors fallen Iowa volunteer firefighter
NEW SHARON, Iowa — Dozens of fire trucks and emergency vehicles rolled through New Sharon Thursday to honor Gary DeCook, the Barnes City volunteer firefighter who died unexpectedly Aug. 27. Following the funeral service, the fire trucks led the procession to the cemetery. "You're not just a fireman. You're...
KCCI.com
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
ATF, FBI executes warrants over federal firearms law violations in west central Iowa communities
Five federal search warrants were executed in western central Iowa Wednesday.
KCCI.com
Indianola mom shares personal stories in effort to change Indians nickname
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mom in Indianola is trying to share a personal perspective in an effort to retire the Indians nickname, though the school board has no immediate plans to revisit the issue. Amanda Cawthorn, who is of Oneida ancestry, attended a high school in Wisconsin that also...
Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations
(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:. 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair. • 300 block of Truman Road, Anita. • 1100 block of 4th Avenue South,...
KCCI.com
A much celebrated hire in the Johnston Community School District has left
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Parents have reacted to the resignation of Louis Fountain, the Johnston Community School District's director of equity, inclusion and belonging. "His resignation for me is a big red flag," said Kevin O'Connor, district parent. Fountain, who was on the job for about 15 months, left to...
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus
Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
