Beauty & Fashion

WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini ‘Dad’ Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party

Alongside her mother, Stormi Webster attended the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, in a full Y2K-inspired futuristic chrome look. Webster’s outfit consisted of an asymmetrical top made of an extremely dynamic and reflective silver metallic leather, and paired it with a matching skirt also in a shiny material. The stylish four-year-old carried a matching mini silver purse with a geometric structure and wore thin “Matrix” esque black shades inspired by the 90s. Webster wore her braided and beaded hair up in cute little pigtails, adding to that Y2K style. When it came down to footwear,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Caitlyn Jenner Slips Into Kitten Heels & Leather Leggings For Daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Event

Caitlyn Jenner showcased her sleek summer style at her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Kylie hosted a party to celebrate the launch of her signature lip kits and every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed up — including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Caitlyn pulled out a breezy sheer top for the festivities. The garment was decorated with a white and brown floral print throughout and featured a criss cross neckline and asymmetrical hem. The Olympic gold medal decathlete teamed the statement top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Styles a Gray Turtleneck Dress With Shield Sunglasses and Neon Boots

Kim Kardashian's latest appearance doubled down on her alien-Barbie style chapter. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the reality star attended a fundraiser hosted by This Is About Humanity, an organization cofounded by her friend Zoe Winkler Reinis, dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. Kardashian made a minimalist entrance in a gray turtleneck maxi dress by Balenciaga. The ankle-length design boasted a semisheer front that exposed her bra, while the high-waist skirt was rendered in an opaque shade. Kardashian took things up a notch with her go-to shield sunglasses: a pair of chrome frames with black lenses. Consistent with the Barbie look, her platinum-blond hair cascaded past her lower back, and she forewent jewelry.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Show Off Their Contrasting Sister Style

When it comes to personal style, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are worlds apart. The youngest sister, Bella, favors a retro aesthetic and loves rare vintage finds. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Kiko Kostadinov, Fidan Novruzova, and Supriya Lele. Gigi, on the other hand, leans more toward a Cali-girl vibe during the day but amps up the glamour at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Check Out the New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection

Amidst the attention around the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection now available, Ye‘s YEEZY label has now delivered a new campaign for its ongoing partnership. Taking to Instagram, YEEZY offered a series of evocative images highlighting what is believed to be the next installment of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collaboration.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Dolce & Gabbana Dress Once Worn By Gisele Bundchen: Photos

Supermodel history! Kendall Jenner stepped out in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress once worn by the one-and-only Gisele Bundchen. The 26-year-old looked sensational in the slip style number with the image of a robot that Gisele, now 42, debuted at D&G’s spring 2001 show in Italy. Kendall was spotted in the dress, which included a subtle leopard detail up top, as she exited a vehicle and headed into sister Kylie Jenner‘s Ulta Beauty party.
CELEBRITIES

