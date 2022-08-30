Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini ‘Dad’ Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party
Alongside her mother, Stormi Webster attended the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, in a full Y2K-inspired futuristic chrome look. Webster’s outfit consisted of an asymmetrical top made of an extremely dynamic and reflective silver metallic leather, and paired it with a matching skirt also in a shiny material. The stylish four-year-old carried a matching mini silver purse with a geometric structure and wore thin “Matrix” esque black shades inspired by the 90s. Webster wore her braided and beaded hair up in cute little pigtails, adding to that Y2K style. When it came down to footwear,...
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event
Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
RELATED PEOPLE
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Marsai Martin Shines In A Dolce And Gabbana Dress On The Red Carpet
The Black-ish star recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for "Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul" dressed to the nines in a sparkling leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress and a ton of fun accessories.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Caitlyn Jenner Slips Into Kitten Heels & Leather Leggings For Daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Event
Caitlyn Jenner showcased her sleek summer style at her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Kylie hosted a party to celebrate the launch of her signature lip kits and every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed up — including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Caitlyn pulled out a breezy sheer top for the festivities. The garment was decorated with a white and brown floral print throughout and featured a criss cross neckline and asymmetrical hem. The Olympic gold medal decathlete teamed the statement top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Out The Dance Moves In A $2,037 Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Tiffany Haddish has never been one to shy away from entertaining the masses or providing us with a good style moment.
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
In Style
Kim Kardashian Proved She's a Supportive Ex by Matching With Her Daughters in Yeezy Shades
Kim Kardashian is proving once again that there's no bad blood between her and ex-husband Kanye West — but this time, she did it in the most fashionable way. On Thursday, the mother-of-four shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump of a futuristic-themed photoshoot for Kanye's clothing brand, Yeezy, and both of their daughters got in on the action, too.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Dog-Walking Uniform Involves the Tiniest Short Shorts
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski never misses an opportunity to show off her style, even if it's just to walk her dog. The model was seen yesterday taking her dog Colombo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kim Kardashian Styles a Gray Turtleneck Dress With Shield Sunglasses and Neon Boots
Kim Kardashian's latest appearance doubled down on her alien-Barbie style chapter. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the reality star attended a fundraiser hosted by This Is About Humanity, an organization cofounded by her friend Zoe Winkler Reinis, dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. Kardashian made a minimalist entrance in a gray turtleneck maxi dress by Balenciaga. The ankle-length design boasted a semisheer front that exposed her bra, while the high-waist skirt was rendered in an opaque shade. Kardashian took things up a notch with her go-to shield sunglasses: a pair of chrome frames with black lenses. Consistent with the Barbie look, her platinum-blond hair cascaded past her lower back, and she forewent jewelry.
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Show Off Their Contrasting Sister Style
When it comes to personal style, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are worlds apart. The youngest sister, Bella, favors a retro aesthetic and loves rare vintage finds. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Kiko Kostadinov, Fidan Novruzova, and Supriya Lele. Gigi, on the other hand, leans more toward a Cali-girl vibe during the day but amps up the glamour at night.
Lizzo Shuts Down The 2022 VMAs Red Carpet In Jean Paul Gaultier
Lizzo looked stunning on the VMAs red carpet donning Jean Paul Gaultier couture.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection
Amidst the attention around the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection now available, Ye‘s YEEZY label has now delivered a new campaign for its ongoing partnership. Taking to Instagram, YEEZY offered a series of evocative images highlighting what is believed to be the next installment of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collaboration.
ETOnline.com
Beats and Kim Kardashian's Sold Out Earbud Collab Is Now Available on Amazon
If you want to take your love for Kim Kardashian's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, then this is the collab for you. The mom, businesswoman, and TV personality has teamed up with the sound savants at Beats by Dre for a new earbud release in Kardashian's signature neutral palette.
Kendall Jenner Rocks Dolce & Gabbana Dress Once Worn By Gisele Bundchen: Photos
Supermodel history! Kendall Jenner stepped out in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress once worn by the one-and-only Gisele Bundchen. The 26-year-old looked sensational in the slip style number with the image of a robot that Gisele, now 42, debuted at D&G’s spring 2001 show in Italy. Kendall was spotted in the dress, which included a subtle leopard detail up top, as she exited a vehicle and headed into sister Kylie Jenner‘s Ulta Beauty party.
Comments / 0