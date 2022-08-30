Kim Kardashian's latest appearance doubled down on her alien-Barbie style chapter. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the reality star attended a fundraiser hosted by This Is About Humanity, an organization cofounded by her friend Zoe Winkler Reinis, dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. Kardashian made a minimalist entrance in a gray turtleneck maxi dress by Balenciaga. The ankle-length design boasted a semisheer front that exposed her bra, while the high-waist skirt was rendered in an opaque shade. Kardashian took things up a notch with her go-to shield sunglasses: a pair of chrome frames with black lenses. Consistent with the Barbie look, her platinum-blond hair cascaded past her lower back, and she forewent jewelry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO