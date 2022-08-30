ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

The Brown-Dorsey home is set to reopen after renovations

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest home in Midland. The Midland County Historical Society has been working on renovations for years, but now, they’re ready to open. The original owner Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884, and had his home...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
yourbasin.com

Car vandalism investigation in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest in Midland.

The challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September. The Permian High School volleyball team beat Monahans three sets to zero on Tuesday night at PHS.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

AIRSHO ready to take off for 31st year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s September in the Permian basin, which means it’s time for the annual AIRSHO. A dreary day in Midland kept the High Sky Wing’s planes on the ground, but inside the hangar, it was all smiles. “As much as we see airplanes all...
MIDLAND, TX
odessapd.com

Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation

Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner

MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Community gathers in remembrance of 8/31 victims

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa mobile mass shooting where seven innocent people were lost and dozens more were hurt. There was a community remembrance Wednesday morning at the UT Permian Basin Mesa Deck. The event was originally going to be at...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland neighbors concerned about dangerous drivers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On the 2300 block of Storey Avenue, neighbors are concerned about speeding, and that detoured drivers might cause an accident or worse. “We want the drivers that come down this road to respect that this is residential and not a highway,” said Michael Hilger. “Some of the drivers come here going […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday

Bakeries will give away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets on Sept. 1. One lucky fan will also win a $25K birthday party. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Friday morning crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning.  Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram […]
MIDLAND, TX

