Sports tavern to open soon; honors local man with big dreams
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)In just a couple months there will be a new place in Downtown Odessa to watch the game and enjoy drinks and food. This new tavern not only provides another option for locals, but it honors the memory of the man who made this business one of his dreams. Patrick Clay’s Icon Tavern […]
cbs7.com
The Brown-Dorsey home is set to reopen after renovations
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest home in Midland. The Midland County Historical Society has been working on renovations for years, but now, they’re ready to open. The original owner Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884, and had his home...
yourbasin.com
Car vandalism investigation in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
$3 Dollar Movies? Yep, This Is WHEN IT HAPPENS Here In Midland Odessa!
Remember the $1 Dollar Movies back in the day? Use to love hitting those up way back when. Well, it's not $1 a dollar but it's close! This Saturday is National Cinema Day and a bunch of Theaters are having $3 ticket prices all day for any movie on Saturday.
cbs7.com
The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest in Midland.
The challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September. The Permian High School volleyball team beat Monahans three sets to zero on Tuesday night at PHS.
cbs7.com
AIRSHO ready to take off for 31st year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s September in the Permian basin, which means it’s time for the annual AIRSHO. A dreary day in Midland kept the High Sky Wing’s planes on the ground, but inside the hangar, it was all smiles. “As much as we see airplanes all...
Dolly Parton’s Photographer Graduated From Which Midland/Odessa High School?
Dolly Parton is an icon, and a Permian Basin high school graduate was the photographer that took pictures for her latest album. According to CBS 7, Stacie Huckeba has been taking pictures since she was a little girl and when she was asked to take pictures of Dolly Parton for her new album, how could she say "no?"
odessapd.com
Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation
Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
Odessa man killed in head-on collision on I-20 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Midland Police and fire crews responded to the 600 block of E. I-20 at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators found a truck and an SUV had collided head-on on the service road of I-20.
Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner
MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
cbs7.com
Community gathers in remembrance of 8/31 victims
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa mobile mass shooting where seven innocent people were lost and dozens more were hurt. There was a community remembrance Wednesday morning at the UT Permian Basin Mesa Deck. The event was originally going to be at...
Midland leaders stepping up to discuss recent incidents at Legacy Freshman with parents
MIDLAND, Texas — Just days after student-involved incidents at Legacy Freshman High School, Midland City Councilman John Norman and Midland ISD School Board Trustee Michael Booker are coming together to try to help their community by listening to parents, students and staff. "I felt it was a great idea...
Midland neighbors concerned about dangerous drivers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On the 2300 block of Storey Avenue, neighbors are concerned about speeding, and that detoured drivers might cause an accident or worse. “We want the drivers that come down this road to respect that this is residential and not a highway,” said Michael Hilger. “Some of the drivers come here going […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday
Bakeries will give away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets on Sept. 1. One lucky fan will also win a $25K birthday party. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 […]
Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
cbs7.com
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
‘It felt like it was sinking’: Flooding forces Odessa family out of home
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Heavy rains hit low-lying Odessa neighborhoods hard again. One family recently bought and moved into a home near 36th Street and Dixie Blvd. This week, they moved out because flood waters damaged nearly everything they owned. Their insurance company deemed the family’s home “uninhabitable.” “It was flooded everywhere in the house. […]
cbs7.com
MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
Feel Like You Saw More Rain in August Than You Have in a While? It Was One For the Midland Record Books
Rain is something we do not take for granted here in Midland/Odessa, with over 250 days of sunshine a year and temperatures in the summer regularly getting into triple digits, we welcome the wet stuff falling on our heads at any time. So if it seemed like there was a...
Odessa man killed in Friday morning crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram […]
