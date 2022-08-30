ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim In Sword Attack In Albany Is 2004 School Shooter, Report Says

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
Jon Romano was brutally attacked with a sword at a homeless shelter in Albany Monday, Aug. 29, according to reports. Photo Credit: BasedShaman on YouTube/Google Maps street view

A man who was brutally attacked with a sword at a New York homeless shelter has been identified as the gunman in a 2004 shooting at an upstate high school, according to News10 in Albany.

Police said a 34-year-old man suffered severe injuries when another man struck him several times with a sword at the Capital Connections Drop-In Center in Albany on Monday, Aug. 29.

The victim was identified by News 10 as 34-year-old Jon Romano, who served 15 years in prison for attempted murder after opening fire at Columbia High School in East Greenbush in February 2004.

In that incident, Romano fired three shots from a shotgun, hitting a special education teacher in the leg before an assistant principal tackled him. There were no fatalities.

Following the sword attack in Albany Monday, Aug. 29, police found Romano with critical injuries to his arms and legs, according to reports.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect, Randell Mason, age 42, of Albany, was arrested shortly after the attack when an officer saw him walking near the shelter, located on Sheridan Avenue.

Mason was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court Tuesday, Aug. 30, on one count of second-degree attempted murder.

The attack is believed to have started with an argument between Mason and Romano, who works at the shelter, according to reports.

The organization said it would arrange for a trauma response team to support its staff and other guests who witnessed the attack.

Joann Jackson
3d ago

we never know who we may walking pass or driving pass ect.....never know who's the devil 😈 this happened right in the Capital of Albany this man should have been on some kind of watch list to the mayor and chief of Albany NY what the hell are yall going to do this man should have never been in your city...............why was he working with people anyway that means the shelter did not do a background check same on them

