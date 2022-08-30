Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges. The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Scott County Sheriff: Infant, woman accused of abducting him both found safe
The Scott County Sheriff reported Wednesday morning that 9-month old Jahki Forester who was abducted on Tuesday had been found safe, along with his mother. It’s unclear where the two were found after they were last spotted in Shakopee.
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County
Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school. Updated: 7 hours ago. As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol...
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed truck, ran into marsh with two children
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A father is accused of driving drunk, crashing into the wall on Interstate 494 in Minnetonka, and then running into a marsh with his two young children, who were only in their underwear. Nicholas Patrick Laforce, 28, of Prior Lake, was charged Friday in Hennepin...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
Police searching for missing 10-month-old baby in Carver County
(FOX 9) - A public safety alert has been sent to residents in Carver County for a missing 10-month-old boy on Tuesday. According to the alert, the missing child is a Black boy with black hair who was last wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie. Authorities are also looking for...
Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police in Hastings
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Updated: 4 hours ago. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol...
Police: Man with knife arrested after threats at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS -- A scary situation at a Twin Cities hospital ended peacefully.The incident happened at M Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Thursday evening. Police say a man with a knife was threatening staff and security in a hospital room. Officers say they were able to talk the man out of the room and take a large knife away from him.Police say he's getting the help he needs at Hennepin Healthcare on a mental health hold.A Fairview representative released a short statement, thanking staff, security teams and Minneapolis police for handling the situation safely and quickly.Mental Health ResourcesIf you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.
Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m. where the adult male and...
