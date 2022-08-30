ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

KEYC

Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges. The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Updated: 4 hours ago. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man with knife arrested after threats at M Health Fairview

MINNEAPOLIS -- A scary situation at a Twin Cities hospital ended peacefully.The incident happened at M Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Thursday evening. Police say a man with a knife was threatening staff and security in a hospital room. Officers say they were able to talk the man out of the room and take a large knife away from him.Police say he's getting the help he needs at Hennepin Healthcare on a mental health hold.A Fairview representative released a short statement, thanking staff, security teams and Minneapolis police for handling the situation safely and quickly.Mental Health ResourcesIf you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
HASTINGS, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
msn.com

Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m. where the adult male and...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

