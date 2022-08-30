ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragedy as a nine-year-old Australian boy dies from a mosquito bite while on holiday with his family

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A nine-year-old Western Australian boy died after he was bitten by a mosquito while holidaying with his family.

Glenn Pulgadas died from dengue fever last Thursday, just two weeks into his family's five-week holiday to see extended family in the Philippines.

The 'bright and bubbly' little boy first started showing symptoms of dengue fever on August 12 after being bitten by a mosquito and contracting the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpi8f_0hbhnKmh00
Nine-year-old Western Australian boy Glenn Pulgadas (above) died from dengue fever last Thursday while visiting while family in the Philippines

Medical records show by the time Glenn reached Madonna and Child Hospital, in Cagayan de Oro, he was 'weak in appearance', had a high fever, headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and nose bleeds, reports ABC.

Glenn was treated in the hospital's ICU but sadly passed after suffering dengue shock syndrome and acute organ failure on August 25.

His family have lived in the small WA town of Harvey, 140km south of Perth, for about five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1ON9_0hbhnKmh00
Glenn (pictured with his father, also named Glenn) suffered from dengue shock syndrome and acute organ failure while being treated in Madonna and Child Hospital's ICU

He was part of the Year Three class at the local Catholic primary school, St Anne's.

School leaders have set up a GoFundMe to help the family cover the costs of Glenn's medical bills and funeral, which will be held in the Philippines.

'Glenn was a beautiful year three student at St Anne's School here in Harvey,' the fundraiser caption reads.

'Glenn was a bright, bubbly, young boy who was so full of life and always had a smile on his face.'

At age five, Glenn dreamt of becoming a police officer, but later changed his mind and told people he wanted to be a builder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rQo5_0hbhnKmh00
Glen (pictured with his father and mother Ryza) was described as a 'bright and bubbly' boy

The page has already raised over $9,000, including a $1,000 donation from the school's Parents and Friends Committee.

The Harvey community has also hosted a series of events including raffles, hair cutting and basketball games to raise more money for the family.

'For all the support they showed us — physically, emotionally, spiritually and the financial support — no words can explain how much we appreciate it, and thank you is not enough,' Glenn's mother, Ryza, told ABC.

Dengue fever is not normally present in Australia but occasional outbreaks have been recorded in Queensland from people who arrived from overseas with the virus in their blood.

WHAT IS DENGUE FEVER

Dengue virus infection (also called dengue fever) is a caused by a virus carried by mosquitoes and is similar to a severe case of the flu.

Most people will recover from it within a week, sometimes without experiencing symptoms.

However, serious cases of the infection can be fatal.

Source: Australian Department of Health

Enid
3d ago

Really Sad for this young boy to die, of a mosquito bite.....Insects/bugs carry a number of diseases....RIP..🌹🥀🌹🥀🌹🥀🥀

