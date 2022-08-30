Padres pregame: Slumping Trent Grisham back in center field

Trent Grisham last crossed the Mendoza line on Aug. 16. Since then, the 25-year-old Padres center fielder is 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in 10 games and is 0-for-12 over his last seven games.

With a right-hander on the mound and a familiar one at that, Grisham is back in center field for Tuesday’s 6:45 p.m. first pitch after giving way to Wil Myers and Jose Azocar in recent games against left-handed starting pitching.

Grisham is 5-for-16 with two doubles, an RBI, a sacrifice fly and three strikeouts in 17 plate appearances against Giants right-hander Logan Webb.

Grisham — who has a .750 OPS since the All-Star break after posting a .622 OPS before it — will bat eighth.

Jurickson Profar is back in the leadoff spot against the right-handed Webb after batting seventh Monday. It’s a direct swap as Monday’s leadoff hitter, Ha-Seong Kim, will bat seventh Tuesday.

Juan Soto is in right field, followed by third baseman Manny Machado, designated hitter Josh Bell, second baseman Jake Cronenworth and first baseman Brandon Drury.

Austin Nola will bat ninth and catch, which is somewhat surprising as he caught Monday’s night game and has been behind the plate for all 23 of Joe Musgrove’s starts this year. Musgrove is slated to start Wednesday’s matinee.

Back-up catcher Luis Campusano, recalled Friday from Triple-A El Paso, was 2-for-4 with a strikeout on Sunday in Kansas City.

Monday’s 6-5 win over the Giants kept the Padres 1½ games ahead of the Brewers in the race for the No. 6 seed and buried San Francisco deeper in its wild-card hole (top three teams qualify for the postseason):

Braves (79-50) | + 8.5

Phillies (72-57) | +1.5

Padres (71-59) | --

Brewers (68-59) | - 1.5

Giants (61-66) | - 8.5





Tuesday's pitching matchup

Padres LHP Blake Snell (5-7, 4.14 ERA)

He allowed three homers in his last start and has a 9.72 ERA over his last 8 1/3 innings, interrupting what had been a dominant start to the second half (0.94 ERA, 5 starts). Snell is 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA, 19 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP in two starts (11 2/3 IP) this year against the Giants.

Here is how Snell has fared in his career against current Giants:

(Baseball-reference.com)

Giants RHP Logan Webb (11-7, 3.33 ERA)

He is 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA, nine strikeouts and an 0.68 WHIP in two starts (16 IP) this year against the Padres. Webb has a 4.75 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in seven starts since the All-Star break. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is down from 4.39 last year to 2.89 this year.

Here is how Webb has fared in his career against current Padres:

(Baseball-reference.com)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .