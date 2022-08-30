CCFD: $5,000 damage estimate in fire involving coffee machine roaster

On Tuesday, the Clark County Fire Department said that they responded to a fire in East Las Vegas around 3 p.m.

The combined communications center said they received a call for a building fire at 4856 Judson Ave.

Initial information from bystanders was that there was a victim inside the structure. However, officials said a primary and secondary lifesearch was conducted and they found no victims inside the structure.

Approximately two minutes after entering the structure, officials said fire attack found the seat of the fire and extinguished it. A commercial coffee roaster machine had caught fire, but did not extend to the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time according to the information sent by the CCFD. Damage estimate is approximately $5000. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.