IMPD detectives seek help in assault investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help in an assault investigation.

Officers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of check the welfare. They arrived at the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard.

Officers found a 74-year-old woman who had sustained trauma. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and took the victim to an area hospital.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman had been assaulted by an unknown man.

Carol Orbison told WRTV that she has lived near the neighborhood where the incident took place for more than 30 years.

“To this day I’ve never been fearful of walking around in the evening if I get home from work,” Orbison said.

Orbison said that she goes on her daily walks with her dog. She said that despite the violence that occurred Tuesday morning, she says that her neighborhood will continue to support one another.

“I have no fear about this neighborhood not coming together and doing what is necessary to support this lady,” Orbison said.

Police say they plan to step up patrols in the neighborhood. Right now, it’s not clear if the attack was isolated, but police are warning everyone to be cautious.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have been in or near the 4400 block of Washington Blvd between 6:00 am to 6:30 am and saw suspicious persons in the area to please contact investigators. In addition, they are asking anyone who lives on or near the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street Tuesday morning to review their doorbell camera footage or any security camera they may have.

IMPD said that detectives are reviewing all documented criminal incidents of any type that have occurred within the area and assessing for any connection. IMPD will not be releasing any further information at this time out of respect to the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Greathouse at 317.327.3330 or e-mail him at Dustin.Greathouse@indy.gov