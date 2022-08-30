Afghan refugee shares hidden treasures of his home country

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As the Taliban took over Kabul, Omer Khan was in the middle of it all.

"It makes me feel bad. Lots of people are still in Afghanistan. Their life is in danger," said Khan.

Khan is a photojournalist. He was able to take one of the last flights out of Kabul Airport with his wife and one-year-old son.

"I did not get clothes. I did not get anything except my hard drive," he added.

Khan traveled over 11,000 miles through several airports and ended up at a camp in Indiana. He now calls El Cajon home.

"I like it now, but the first day when I came here, it was very hard for me," Khan said.

Khan is trying to start his photography business again. He has dozens of photos on his Instagram, which he took across Afghanistan from 2018 to 2021.

They are a part of a photo book he calls Hidden Treasures, highlighting the culture of the country.

"People see the war side of Afghanistan. Nobody sees the beauty or lovely people," he said.

Khan says the Taliban has strict rules and often times enforces them with violence. He says girls are not allowed to go to school. Men must be fully covered in clothing when they go to the gym or work.

"For now, with the Taliban, there is no hope for the future," Khan added.