ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 4

Related
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
Haywood County, NC
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew

A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Limestone babysitter accused of leaving baby home alone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone woman is charged with felony child abuse and neglect after allegedly leaving a 1-year-old she was babysitting alone in her home strapped in a car seat. Sarah L. Smith, 37, was arrested Monday after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Taylor responded to a call from the child’s father, who […]
LIMESTONE, TN
my40.tv

Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Violent Crime
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WJHL

Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
supertalk929.com

Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan

A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
GREENEVILLE, TN
my40.tv

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy