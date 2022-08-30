ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

WITN

Saving Graces for Felines: Coco

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines cat of the week is Coco. Saving Graces said she came to the shelter alongside her five kittens. They say she was a great mother who was very attentive and protective. At first, she was weary of humans, but that...
GREENVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Community still in shock after student stabbing death at NC school

Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but was expected to live while a teacher was hurt while jumping into the situation. The three students were taken into custody Thursday evening as the investigation continues into what led to the incident.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
WNCT

9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Person
Charles Brown
WITN

Annual Ayden Collard Festival returns next weekend

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning next weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set for Sept. 9 and 10. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens. The opening ceremony is...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Ayden Art Show kicks off on Friday

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Art lovers here in the east can rejoice, as the Ayden Art Show has kicked off this weekend. People living in Eastern North Carolina can get the chance to view art submitted into the show by artist from all over the country. Some of the work...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Partnership streamlines process of claiming lost pets

Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Police said that they’ve filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another. New Bern police unveil new tip line. Updated: 5 hours ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says

ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eric Whitfield removed from Onslow County school board

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eric Whitfield was removed from the Onslow County Board of Education on Wednesday. In a public hearing, the school board voted unanimously to remove Whitfield from his position, effective immediately (member Melissa Oakley recused herself from participating in the hearing). WITN reported on Aug. 25...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Historical Society Presents 32nd Annual Ghostwalk

For three evenings in October, you’ll be able to visit with ghosts of New Bernians from our past. They’ll tell you about just a few of the famous things that happened first, right here. That, and a homage to Miss Gertrude Carraway and her famous list of New Bern Firsts. Spirits, specters, or ordinary folks, Miss Gertrude knew New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Bern police unveil new tip line

NEW BERN, NC

