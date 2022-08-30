Read full article on original website
WITN
Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop
WITN
Saving Graces for Felines: Coco
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines cat of the week is Coco. Saving Graces said she came to the shelter alongside her five kittens. They say she was a great mother who was very attentive and protective. At first, she was weary of humans, but that...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
Community still in shock after student stabbing death at NC school
Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but was expected to live while a teacher was hurt while jumping into the situation. The three students were taken into custody Thursday evening as the investigation continues into what led to the incident.
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
WITN
Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
WITN
Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new show is coming to WITN that mixes the viral and trending with the latest breaking headlines so that you are in the know even sooner!. WITN’s ENC at Three premiers on air and online Tuesday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m. Join Maddie Kerth...
WITN
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
WITN
Annual Ayden Collard Festival returns next weekend
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning next weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set for Sept. 9 and 10. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens. The opening ceremony is...
WITN
Ayden Art Show kicks off on Friday
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Art lovers here in the east can rejoice, as the Ayden Art Show has kicked off this weekend. People living in Eastern North Carolina can get the chance to view art submitted into the show by artist from all over the country. Some of the work...
WITN
Partnership streamlines process of claiming lost pets
Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says
ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
WITN
Eric Whitfield removed from Onslow County school board
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eric Whitfield was removed from the Onslow County Board of Education on Wednesday. In a public hearing, the school board voted unanimously to remove Whitfield from his position, effective immediately (member Melissa Oakley recused herself from participating in the hearing). WITN reported on Aug. 25...
neusenews.com
Safety remains a continued priority for school administrators and local leaders
The Student Resource Officer (SRO) at Northside High School in Jacksonville reportedly took 20 seconds to respond to events that resulted in one student dead, another injured, and one in custody. Even before the tragedy, the safety of Lenoir County Public Schools (LCPS) has been a primary concern for school administrators and local leaders.
WECT
Back to School 2022: Pender County Schools Superintendent says need for district expansion is urgent
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As the bell rings in a new school year in Pender County without masks or virtual learning, the district is still feeling some of the impacts of the pandemic. An influx of new students has put the issue of growth and expansion into the forefront...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Historical Society Presents 32nd Annual Ghostwalk
For three evenings in October, you’ll be able to visit with ghosts of New Bernians from our past. They’ll tell you about just a few of the famous things that happened first, right here. That, and a homage to Miss Gertrude Carraway and her famous list of New Bern Firsts. Spirits, specters, or ordinary folks, Miss Gertrude knew New Bern.
Student dead, 2 injured in attack at Jacksonville high school
A student has died after an apparent stabbing at a Jacksonville high school, according to police. A student and a teacher were also injured.
WRAL
WITN reports a student is dead and a teacher is injured following an attack at a high school in Jacksonville. A source who has been briefed on what happened tells WITN that a student was stabbed and a teacher cut during an attack just inside the main entrance of Northside High School.
WITN
New Bern police unveil new tip line
Comments / 5