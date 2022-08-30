Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Naches Fire responds to multi-car crash on White Pass
WHITE PASS, Wash. - The Naches Fire Department is reminding everyone to drive carefully over the pass after responding to a multi-car crash in front of Rimrock Lake Resort on September 1. Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes. Only minor injuries were reported. NFD wants people to drive extra...
KHQ Right Now
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
VANTAGE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 was closed for a brief time Thursday night due to fires in the area. However, Washington State Patrol reports the roadway has reopened. Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver
YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley
(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
Yakima family reports 36-year-old woman missing, police say
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen this woman? Yakima police officers say her family reported her missing and they need the community’s help to find her. According to the Yakima Police Department, this missing woman’s name is Heather Sears and she is 36 years old. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been revealed, and it’s unclear when she was last heard from.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic signal upgrade to impact traffic on Yakima Ave
YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a four-way stop at the Yakima Avenue and 6th Avenue intersection on August 31 while crews upgrade the traffic signal. The traffic signal will not work between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is...
Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
Yakima detectives investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives from the City of Yakima are looking into a reported shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday morning. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim who was located on the 300-block of N 1st St in Yakima at 7:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
truck fire closes I-82 near Ellensburg
A vehicle fire has closed I-82 near Ellensburg. The Washington State Department of Transportation has no timetable for when the roadway will reopen. A detour is in place.
nbcrightnow.com
Poor air quality expected in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Clean Air Agency is warning people of extreme air quality levels in the area over Labor Day weekend after numerous wildfires. The Air Quality Index is forecasting Moderate levels through the weekend and into the following week. Pollutants are being measured as...
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives
Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
KIMA TV
Union Gap motel tenants say they're dealing with numerous sewer and electrical issues
YAKIMA -- A number of former motels in Yakima have been turned from overnight stays to long-term apartments. However, some of these older buildings have developed serious issues. For the past two months, the landlord and tenants at the Sunset Motel in Union Gap have been going back and forth...
nbcrightnow.com
Deputies recover 200 grams of fentanyl
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted person after patrolling for stolen vehicles and talking with citizens. After serving a search warrant, deputies recovered 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The man is being held on felony charges.
