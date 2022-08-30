ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Naches Fire responds to multi-car crash on White Pass

WHITE PASS, Wash. - The Naches Fire Department is reminding everyone to drive carefully over the pass after responding to a multi-car crash in front of Rimrock Lake Resort on September 1. Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes. Only minor injuries were reported. NFD wants people to drive extra...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver

YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker

Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley

(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
FINLEY, WA
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader

A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima family reports 36-year-old woman missing, police say

YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen this woman? Yakima police officers say her family reported her missing and they need the community’s help to find her. According to the Yakima Police Department, this missing woman’s name is Heather Sears and she is 36 years old. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been revealed, and it’s unclear when she was last heard from.
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic signal upgrade to impact traffic on Yakima Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a four-way stop at the Yakima Avenue and 6th Avenue intersection on August 31 while crews upgrade the traffic signal. The traffic signal will not work between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima detectives investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives from the City of Yakima are looking into a reported shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday morning. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim who was located on the 300-block of N 1st St in Yakima at 7:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

truck fire closes I-82 near Ellensburg

A vehicle fire has closed I-82 near Ellensburg. The Washington State Department of Transportation has no timetable for when the roadway will reopen. A detour is in place.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Poor air quality expected in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Clean Air Agency is warning people of extreme air quality levels in the area over Labor Day weekend after numerous wildfires. The Air Quality Index is forecasting Moderate levels through the weekend and into the following week. Pollutants are being measured as...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives

Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies recover 200 grams of fentanyl

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted person after patrolling for stolen vehicles and talking with citizens. After serving a search warrant, deputies recovered 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The man is being held on felony charges.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

