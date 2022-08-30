ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers release 19 players, waive/injured 6 others to get roster to 53 players

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers made 25 different roster moves to get to the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

The team released 19 players: quarterback Danny Etling, running backs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams, receivers Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham, tight end Sal Cannella, center Michal Menet, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, defensive linemen Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton, outside linebackers La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones, inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, cornerbacks Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford and Kiondre Thomas, safety De’Vante Cross and kicker Ramiz Ahmed.

The team waived six players with injuries: receiver Ishmael Hyman, tight ends Nate Becker and Alize Mack, defensive lineman Akiel Byers and safeties Innis Gaines and Shawn Davis.

The Packers have 16 practice squad positions to fill starting Wednesday, so a big chunk of the names listed above (and below) will be returning to Green Bay.

Cuts by position

QB: Danny Etling

RB: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, Dexter Williams

WR: Juwann Winfree, Travis Winfree, Ishmael Hyman

TE: Sal Cannella, Nate Becker, Alize Mack

OL: Caleb Jones, Michal Menet

DL: Jack Heflin, Chris Slayton, Akiel Byers

OLB: La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

ILB: Ray Wilborn

CB: Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas

S: De’Vante Cross, Innis Gaines, Shawn Davis

K: Ramiz Ahmed

ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers

If their final practice before focusing on Week 1 preparations is any indication, it looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are ready for the 2022 season. Rodgers hinted as much following what head coach Matt LaFleur called a “game-like” practice on Wednesday. According to the Packers QB, “it was the best practice […] The post Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims

The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will host the Uvalde high school football team and wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets when they open the season Sept. 11 against Indianapolis. A contingent from the team, including coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, visited Uvalde on Thursday night and surprised the team with new uniforms provided by Nike during a team dinner. “It was just special to see the smiles on their faces because we know this city was impacted drastically,” Kirksey said in a television interview. “Being a leader and not just being a football player but being somebody that can be an extra shoulder to lean on, it definitely warmed something in my heart... (and) we’re just going to be here with the city and let them know that we support them in every way and we’re going to be here for them.” This is part of the team’s continuing support for the community. The Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb Elementary School memorial fund after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May.
HOUSTON, TX
