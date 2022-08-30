Packers release 19 players, waive/injured 6 others to get roster to 53 players

The Green Bay Packers made 25 different roster moves to get to the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

The team released 19 players: quarterback Danny Etling, running backs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams, receivers Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham, tight end Sal Cannella, center Michal Menet, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, defensive linemen Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton, outside linebackers La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones, inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, cornerbacks Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford and Kiondre Thomas, safety De’Vante Cross and kicker Ramiz Ahmed.

The team waived six players with injuries: receiver Ishmael Hyman, tight ends Nate Becker and Alize Mack, defensive lineman Akiel Byers and safeties Innis Gaines and Shawn Davis.

The Packers have 16 practice squad positions to fill starting Wednesday, so a big chunk of the names listed above (and below) will be returning to Green Bay.

Cuts by position

QB: Danny Etling

RB: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, Dexter Williams

WR: Juwann Winfree, Travis Winfree, Ishmael Hyman

TE: Sal Cannella, Nate Becker, Alize Mack

OL: Caleb Jones, Michal Menet

DL: Jack Heflin, Chris Slayton, Akiel Byers

OLB: La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

ILB: Ray Wilborn

CB: Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas

S: De’Vante Cross, Innis Gaines, Shawn Davis

K: Ramiz Ahmed