Gibson County, TN

WBBJ

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle. Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The victim was identified as 20-year-old...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Obion County Woman Arrested On Drug Charges

Troy, Tenn.–During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30th, Aubrey N. Dysart, 27, of Troy, was arrested during an undercover operation conducted by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office after selling 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine to an individual out of her residence. Ms. Dysart was charged with Possession...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Officials Sworn In At Afternoon Ceremony

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County officials were sworn in at a formal ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the county courthouse. The county commissioners were sworn in as a group by Judge Brent Bradberry, who also swore in General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder and Public Defender Tas Gardner. The county’s elected officials were sworn in individually by Chancellor Vicki Hoover, with Snyder swearing in the county’s constables. Before the ceremony, certificates of election were presented by Elections Commission Administrator DeLaina Green. In photo, the Henry County Commissioners line up for the formal oath of office. The county commission will have a new look, with seven new commissioners elected at the August 4 general election. (Mike Wilson photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Hazel Bank Robbed; State Police Investigating

Hazel, Ky.–As of 2 p.m. today, the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently on scene at The Murray Bank in Hazel, KY investigating the report of a robbery at that location. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped...
HAZEL, KY
actionnews5.com

West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008. Angol was...
VALDOSTA, GA
Lexington Progress

Motion to Dismiss Was Filed in Sheriff’s Lawsuit

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke filed seeking more funds for his department was being filed August 30, 2022, according to the attorney for Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray. Attorney Amber Shaw sent The Lexington Progress a copy of the motion. The motion is asking...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Foster Family Fair coming to Jackson September 10 amid need for homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Foster Parent Association is hosting a foster family fair with a variety of members and associations involved in the community to support potential and current foster parents. Renae Adelsberger, President of the Madison County Foster Parent Association, shares the need for this fair.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery

Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Fire Victim Passes Away From Injuries

Buchanan, Tenn.–A woman who was injured in a fire on Bull Durham Road two nights ago has passed away. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said the TBI and his department, with assistance from the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, is investigating the fire, which occurred at a camper on Bull Durham Road the night of August 29.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

New safety measures following gun scare at school

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WBBJ

Downtown Brownsville to see improvements through $100k grant

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is preserving their history, one block at a time. The State of Tennessee provides grants to towns to preserve historical buildings in their downtown area. “Every two years we have what is called the Downtown Improvement Grant to try and improve, repair, and...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Alleged threats to Bolivar Central High School spark concern

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Claims about a potential threat at Bolivar Central High School left parents concerned on Wednesday. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters alerted us to social media posts claiming there was a rumor that a threat had been made against the school. We reached out to staff at...
BOLIVAR, TN
Chester County Independent

REAL IDs required in 2023 to fly, access federal facilities

Court Clerk’s Office issuing IDs for Chester County residents. The REAL ID Act of 2005 makes it a requirement for people who board flights in the United States to do so using a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, residents 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to access federal buildings, fly domestically or enter military installations across the country.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

