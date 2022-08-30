Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
WBBJ
2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle. Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The victim was identified as 20-year-old...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Woman Arrested On Drug Charges
Troy, Tenn.–During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30th, Aubrey N. Dysart, 27, of Troy, was arrested during an undercover operation conducted by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office after selling 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine to an individual out of her residence. Ms. Dysart was charged with Possession...
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/01/22 – 09/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
actionnews5.com
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Officials Sworn In At Afternoon Ceremony
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County officials were sworn in at a formal ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the county courthouse. The county commissioners were sworn in as a group by Judge Brent Bradberry, who also swore in General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder and Public Defender Tas Gardner. The county’s elected officials were sworn in individually by Chancellor Vicki Hoover, with Snyder swearing in the county’s constables. Before the ceremony, certificates of election were presented by Elections Commission Administrator DeLaina Green. In photo, the Henry County Commissioners line up for the formal oath of office. The county commission will have a new look, with seven new commissioners elected at the August 4 general election. (Mike Wilson photo).
radionwtn.com
Hazel Bank Robbed; State Police Investigating
Hazel, Ky.–As of 2 p.m. today, the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently on scene at The Murray Bank in Hazel, KY investigating the report of a robbery at that location. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008. Angol was...
Lexington Progress
Motion to Dismiss Was Filed in Sheriff’s Lawsuit
A motion to dismiss the lawsuit Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke filed seeking more funds for his department was being filed August 30, 2022, according to the attorney for Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray. Attorney Amber Shaw sent The Lexington Progress a copy of the motion. The motion is asking...
WBBJ
Foster Family Fair coming to Jackson September 10 amid need for homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Foster Parent Association is hosting a foster family fair with a variety of members and associations involved in the community to support potential and current foster parents. Renae Adelsberger, President of the Madison County Foster Parent Association, shares the need for this fair.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
WBBJ
Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.
thunderboltradio.com
Retirement Reception for Obion County Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson
A large crowd of friends, co-workers and family members attended a retirement reception for Obion County Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson. The event was held Wednesday afternoon in the Circuit Courtroom at the courthouse. Mr. Johnson retires effective Wednesday after serving for 20 years in office.
radionwtn.com
Fire Victim Passes Away From Injuries
Buchanan, Tenn.–A woman who was injured in a fire on Bull Durham Road two nights ago has passed away. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said the TBI and his department, with assistance from the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, is investigating the fire, which occurred at a camper on Bull Durham Road the night of August 29.
Kait 8
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
WBBJ
Downtown Brownsville to see improvements through $100k grant
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is preserving their history, one block at a time. The State of Tennessee provides grants to towns to preserve historical buildings in their downtown area. “Every two years we have what is called the Downtown Improvement Grant to try and improve, repair, and...
WBBJ
Alleged threats to Bolivar Central High School spark concern
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Claims about a potential threat at Bolivar Central High School left parents concerned on Wednesday. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters alerted us to social media posts claiming there was a rumor that a threat had been made against the school. We reached out to staff at...
Chester County Independent
REAL IDs required in 2023 to fly, access federal facilities
Court Clerk’s Office issuing IDs for Chester County residents. The REAL ID Act of 2005 makes it a requirement for people who board flights in the United States to do so using a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, residents 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to access federal buildings, fly domestically or enter military installations across the country.
Comments / 0