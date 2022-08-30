Paris, Tenn.–Henry County officials were sworn in at a formal ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the county courthouse. The county commissioners were sworn in as a group by Judge Brent Bradberry, who also swore in General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder and Public Defender Tas Gardner. The county’s elected officials were sworn in individually by Chancellor Vicki Hoover, with Snyder swearing in the county’s constables. Before the ceremony, certificates of election were presented by Elections Commission Administrator DeLaina Green. In photo, the Henry County Commissioners line up for the formal oath of office. The county commission will have a new look, with seven new commissioners elected at the August 4 general election. (Mike Wilson photo).

