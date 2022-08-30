Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Tukwila residents to vote on $3 increase to city’s minimum wage
Tukwila residents will have that option to vote for an increased minimum wage this November as the organization Raise The Wage Tukwila pushes for a three-dollar raise. If voters approve the ballot initiative, the minimum wage would go from $14.49 to approximately $17.50. “There are so many low-wage jobs in...
Most public transit now free to kids across Washington
Just in time for back to school, free youth transit fares begin across western Washington on Sept. 1. Anyone under 18 years of age can ride most forms of public transit for free. The legislature made this a priority in the massive $17-billion transportation package, known as Move Ahead Washington....
myedmondsnews.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Sound Transit losing close to $100 million to fare-dodgers
Sound Transit is losing close to $100 million a year on passengers who aren’t paying fares. After two years of forgoing enforcement, the agency plans to deploy “fare ambassadors” to do spot checks. The agency says employees — in blue and yellow uniforms — will check to...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
My Clallam County
PA City Council to consider accepting nearly $1M share of opioid settlement
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday, September 6, the Port Angeles City Council will discuss the terms of a massive settlement the State of Washington reached with 3 separate opioid distributors. Under the terms of the settlement, the State is eligible to receive up to $518 million, to be paid...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby seeks appointment to Snohomish County District 3 seat
LYNNWOOD, August 30, 2022—Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby will seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. Councilwoman Altamirano-Crosby currently serves on the Lynnwood City Council and succeeded Snohomish...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst
Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
shorelineareanews.com
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
Seattle Schools teachers rally for higher wages ahead of strike vote
Wednesday, at least 50 teachers, represented by the Seattle Education Association (SEA), rallied for a better contract with Seattle Public Schools (SPS) outside Arbor Heights Elementary ahead of a strike vote that could happen as soon as Thursday. The day before, the SEA board of directors authorized the strike vote...
A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities
Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
MyNorthwest
