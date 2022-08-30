ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat

Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby seeks appointment to Snohomish County District 3 seat

LYNNWOOD, August 30, 2022—Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby will seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. Councilwoman Altamirano-Crosby currently serves on the Lynnwood City Council and succeeded Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville

Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
SEATTLE, WA
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"

A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
EDMONDS, WA
A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities

Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
SEATTLE, WA
