Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack
OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
How 3 Livonia teens who were driving past a burning home helped save the people inside (with video)
LIVONIA, Mich. – Three Livonia teenagers who happened to drive past a house fire earlier this week sprang into action and helped escort the residents to safety, officials said. Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof of a home at 3:52 p.m. Monday...
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
Ann Arbor dog who died during storms was a ‘silly goofball’ who loved people, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI – As power is slowly restored and downed trees cut and carted away, traces of the powerful line of thunderstorms that swept across Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29 are slipping away. But for one Ann Arbor woman and her family, moving on is not going to...
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment 2 days after man killed her while visiting, police say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A woman was found dead inside an Ann Arbor apartment two days after she was killed by a man who visited her, police said. Officials were called around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) to the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor for a welfare check, they said.
Video captures teens jumping into action to save residents in Livonia fire
Livonia officials are applauding the heroic actions of three teens who helped save two people during a house fire on Monday.
Ann Arbor woman killed in senior apartment building; neighbor admits to slaying
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man was arrested Thursday after admitting to killing a woman inside a senior apartment building in downtown Ann Arbor during a visit two days earlier, police said on Friday. Police were called at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the Courthouse Square...
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County’s Woodhaven. Police are not saying how it’s believed that she died.
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
Woman killed by semitruck while walking across U.S. 23
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed early Thursday when she was hit by a semitruck while walking across U.S. 23 in York Township. Emergency crews were called at 1:57 a.m. Sept. 1, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a semi on south U.S. 23 near Willis Road, according to Michigan State Police.
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
Fighting the good fight: A family's battle with cancer
TOLEDO, Ohio — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, more than 10,400 children under 15 years old across the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Jeni Monroe and her identical twin daughters Averyana and Adriyana have all had battles with...
‘She was the best’: Plymouth’s favorite dog passes away after battle with cancer
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – She was a beloved pillar of the community whose name was Stella. She would greet folks for years in Downtown Plymouth, but sadly, she died. On most days, you could find Stella hanging out at the restaurant bearing her name, Stella’s Black Dog Tavern, just off Main Street.
Lenawee County deputy charged with careless discharge after shooting suspect in Adrian
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Lenawee County Sheriff's Office 31-year veteran is facing charges after he shot a suspect earlier this year. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office charged Kirk June with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury this week in connection with the April 3 shooting.
Man suspected of stealing multiple snowmobiles, trailers arrested in Lenawee County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of committing a series of thefts in Monroe County including stealing multiple snowmobiles from a storage facility has been arrested in Lenawee County. After receiving a series of tips from the public, police were able to identify and locate the suspect at...
