ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

**Related Video Above: Drug overdoses, driven by fentanyl, killed 100,000 in 1 year.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of those who have succumbed to drug addiction. The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.

The official Ohio day was signed into law last year.

14 indicted in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking ring

“Ohio Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity for all Ohioans to remember loved ones lost to an overdose and recognize those who have a substance use disorder and are working toward recovery,” DeWine’s office said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uhsy_0hbhkKg400
File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

In the wake of continued high overdose death rates , especially due to fentanyl, government officials have worked together to recently launch a website that makes it simpler to obtain naloxone. Find out more about that right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 42

Brennie
3d ago

What does our American flag have to do with drugs?? Things get more stupid everyday 🤔🤪😖 The flag is about honor and respect not people that chose to do drugs and die. It's wrong to use our flag for this.

Reply(1)
28
Birdyla
3d ago

flags at half staff have meaning. When you do it because of a death of a drug addict or an actor, like was done for Whitey Houston, it takes away some of the value.

Reply(1)
32
AP_000634.632003a88d4c4706b4c28acf905a881f.2325
3d ago

Drug deaths are sad but our flag isn’t supposed to be flow half staff for every little thing. During covid out flag has been flown at half staff more in the last two years that my whole life and im 41.

Reply
15
Related
NBC4 Columbus

How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
townandtourist.com

29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Drug Trafficking#Substance Use Disorder#Naloxone#Drug Addiction#Politics State#Ohioans#Nexstar Media Inc
spectrumnews1.com

Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio

SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
SALEM, OH
13abc.com

ODNR: EHD in deer confirmed in multiple Ohio counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural resources has received several confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer in multiple Ohio counties. ODNR says it is seeking help with reporting dead or sick deer to help track the potential disease outbreak. If you observe a deer that is behaving abnormally, you can contact ODNR directly by phone or you can report it online.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 2, 2022

A couple more fully dry days before we get some moisture back into Ohio. Today features sunshine, a warmer afternoon and a bit more humidity, but we still are in the realm of comfortable. There is a disturbance making its way across the UP of Michigan later this afternoon that we will be keeping our eyes on for the weekend. But, it is of no consequence today.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy