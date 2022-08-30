Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton
Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
A prolific and controversial developer of city apartments expands to St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A prolific developer of apartments in the city of St. Louis is expanding into St. Louis County, with three major projects proposed or under construction at the same time the developer's city projects have run into roadblocks. St. Louis-based Lux Living, which to date...
More St. Louis home sellers are lowering prices in another sign of a cooling market
ST. LOUIS — Average St. Louis home prices are still up amid low inventory, but more sellers are dropping list prices as sales volume declines, according to real estate groups. That comes as mortgage rates continue to increase, to 5.66%, pressuring homebuyers still in the market. Pending and closed...
Residents in St. Louis' 3rd Ward fed up with growing bulky trash problem
ST. LOUIS — "That stuff in the corner and the stuff by the blue dumpster have been there," said concerned third ward resident, Nannie Williams. Williams calls the "stuff" in an alley behind her home in north St. Louis a nasty eyesore. She says the broken toilet, dirty loveseats,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garbage trucks sit abandoned while University City residents’ flooded trash remains untouched
Mountains of trash have been ignored on some University City streets for weeks. Many of these piles of garbage have sat untouched for six weeks. Residents say they’re told they may have to wait another two weeks for pickup.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold
Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
rejournals.com
White Company buys three office buildings in St. Louis-area corporate center
White Company has acquired three multi-tenant buildings in the Meadows Corporate Center totaling 133,015 square feet in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The Meadows Corporate Center buildings II, III and IV consist of about 133,015 square feet of service center space off Lackland Hill Parkway in the St. Louis market. Upon closing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALDI to open new south St. Louis County store next week
Grocery shoppers will soon be able to enjoy a new ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Circle K closes after portion of awning falls from store
The Circle K gas station at 2046 Key West Drive in Arnold closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a large portion of the awning around the convenience store’s roof fell. No one was injured, according to the Rock Community Fire Protection District. The business was still closed this afternoon, Sept....
St. Louis breweries showed signs of recovery last year. Here's what's driving it.
ST. LOUIS — After a tough 2020, St. Louis' breweries bounced back in 2021. All but one brewery that reported 2021 beer production to the Business Journal said they had growth year-over-year, at an average of 17% for the breweries on our List with both 2020 and 2021 production numbers.
KMOV
Local business owner to pay more than $700k for not turning over employee taxes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A University City man will have to pay $1,000 a month until the money he owes is paid. The United State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Michaelson withheld taxes from employee paychecks and never turned them over to the IRS. Michaelson was sentenced to five years of probation and to pay more than $700,000 in restitution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stlouiscnr.com
Surging Demand for Rebar Spurs 35,000 SF Expansion for Construction Supplier the Nu Way Companies in Troy, Ill.
Contegra Construction Targeting Spring 2023 Completion for Rebar Fabrication Facility. Record demand for reinforcing steel known widely as rebar is prompting a large expansion for the Nu Way Companies in Troy, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in Metro St. Louis. Contegra Construction is building a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility for the 67-year-old, family owned, business in Troy, Ill. NuWay FAB, a newly formed division, will occupy the new facility, which will feature three overhead cranes. It will more than quadruple Nu Way’s rebar production tonnage which this year is at a record 3,100 tons and counting. The new state-of-the-art facility will be completed in spring 2023.
Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area
Aldermen in Brentwood approved $7.4 million for the project on Wednesday
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
republicmonitor.com
61 Mile yard sale this weekend
Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend that...
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
What to do in the Lou for Labor Day weekend
ST. LOUIS — Festivals, parades, baseball and more are all happening this Labor Day weekend in the St. Louis area. Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast making it a great holiday weekend to spend outside and around St. Louis. Here are some events happening this weekend:. Alton...
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
Byers' Beat: How a 1990s car theft problem has come back to haunt the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police Maj. Janice Bockstruck said the Hyundai/Kia theft crisis is giving her a bit of déjà vu. In the 1990s, Bockstruck told me she was around when Chryslers were the hot car for thieves. Back then, the tool of choice was a...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0