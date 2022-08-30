Read full article on original website
Iowa State is ready for gameday with snazzy new additions
AMES, Iowa — Cyclone football fans will notice some major changes when they return for the 2022 season kickoff against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. The biggest is the giant pedestrian bridge, informally dubbed “Gateway Bridge,” according to Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard. “So the bridge cost $10 million it was funded by two donors that both […]
weareiowa.com
Fareway Game Ball: Payton Hart of West Marshall
West Marshall's Payton Hart had 200 rushing yards last week. This week, he threw the game-winning touchdown at the West Marshall vs. Nevada game, securing a win.
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
Cookies & Dreams finds a new home in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — A Davenport-based cookie shop with two previous Iowa locations has now found a new home in Ankeny. On Thursday, Cookies & Dreams opened its new location at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, where it will serve up some new treats for central Iowa. “We...
CBS Sports
Iowa State vs. SE Missouri St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Iowa State 7-6; SE Missouri St. 4-7 The Iowa State Cyclones will play against a Division II opponent, the SE Missouri St. Indians, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. While the Cyclones were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
theperrynews.com
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
superhits1027.com
Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa
AMES — A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their...
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
weareiowa.com
Local 5 nominated for 7 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has been nominated for 7 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards covering news, weather and promotional categories over the past year.
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
weareiowa.com
Newest class of Des Moines firefighters fast tracked
The 99th fire academy will be out in the field just before the holidays. The fast-tracked class is made up of firefighters with previous experience.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
KCCI.com
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
KCCI.com
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
KCCI.com
Indianola mom shares personal stories in effort to change Indians nickname
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mom in Indianola is trying to share a personal perspective in an effort to retire the Indians nickname, though the school board has no immediate plans to revisit the issue. Amanda Cawthorn, who is of Oneida ancestry, attended a high school in Wisconsin that also...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires
NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
