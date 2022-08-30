ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Iowa State is ready for gameday with snazzy new additions

AMES, Iowa — Cyclone football fans will notice some major changes when they return for the 2022 season kickoff against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. The biggest is the giant pedestrian bridge, informally dubbed “Gateway Bridge,” according to Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard. “So the bridge cost $10 million it was funded by two donors that both […]
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Cookies & Dreams finds a new home in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — A Davenport-based cookie shop with two previous Iowa locations has now found a new home in Ankeny. On Thursday, Cookies & Dreams opened its new location at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, where it will serve up some new treats for central Iowa. “We...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
theperrynews.com

Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday

A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
PERRY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Trice
superhits1027.com

Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa

AMES — A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their...
STORY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier

Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home

(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Iowa State Cyclones#Inclement Weather
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
KCCI.com

Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires

NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
NEVADA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy