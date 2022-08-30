A choppy day of trading ended Wednesday with a broad slide for stocks as Wall Street closed the books on a rocky August that started off strong, but wound up leaving the market deeper in the red for the year. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, extending its losing streak to a fourth day. The benchmark index ended the month with a 4.2.% loss after surging 9.1% in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.6%. The major stock indexes are on pace for weekly losses. Technology stocks and big retailers were among the heaviest weights on the market. Only communications stocks eked out a slight gain. Smaller company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 0.6% lower.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO