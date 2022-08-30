ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Cramer expects the Fed to keep tightening until there is 'real deterioration in the economy'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.
The Associated Press

Asian shares track Wall Street slide on expected rate raises

A choppy day of trading ended Wednesday with a broad slide for stocks as Wall Street closed the books on a rocky August that started off strong, but wound up leaving the market deeper in the red for the year. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, extending its losing streak to a fourth day. The benchmark index ended the month with a 4.2.% loss after surging 9.1% in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.6%. The major stock indexes are on pace for weekly losses. Technology stocks and big retailers were among the heaviest weights on the market. Only communications stocks eked out a slight gain. Smaller company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 0.6% lower.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets trade lower ahead of U.S. jobs report

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Friday as investors look ahead to the U.S. jobs report for August, a key indicator before the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision later this month. South Korea's consumer price index rose slower than expected — 5.7% in August from the same period a year...
Jeff Cox
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CNBC

'Don't be a hero' — Cramer says unprofitable stocks may have even more room to fall

Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."
Motley Fool

Why Semtech Stock Plunged Today

Revenue growth decelerated in its fiscal second quarter compared to the previous quarter. Management offered cautious outlook of the second half of the year, citing weakening economic conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
CNBC

Where's the value? Weighing effective ETF strategies

A range of new exchange-traded funds from sustainable ESGs to single-stock products have rolled out in recent months as fresh alternatives for bullish and bearish investors alike. But with the Fed locked in against inflation, the summer is wrapping with investors questioning where the value lies in an uncertain market.
Reuters

Dollar set for weekly gain following mixed jobs data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar eased from a 20-year high on Friday after data showed the pace of U.S. hiring rose more than expected in August, but wage growth moderated and unemployment ticked higher, giving the Federal Reserve some wiggle room when it raises interest rates later this month.
Motley Fool

Why Geron's Shares Rose 14.78% on Wednesday

The company’s shares, buoyed by its Phase 3 trials on imetelstat, are up more than 115% so far this year. Imetelstat is a cell-based therapy to treat various blood disorders. The company said it has enough funds to operate through the middle of 2024. You’re reading a free article...
WWD

Lululemon Logs $1.9B in Quarterly Revenues as Demand for Pricey Activewear Continues

Lululemon’s winning streak continues.  The Vancouver, B.C.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings after the market closed Thursday, improving on top and bottom lines and proving that at least some shoppers are still buying activewear in the era of inflation and return-to-office settings. Lululemon updated its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to rise more than 9 percent in after-hours trading.  More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “The momentum in our business continued in the second quarter, fueled by strong guest response to our product innovations,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chewy, HP, CrowdStrike and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Chewy — Chewy shares slumped 8% after hours as the company missed Wall Street's revenue estimates for the recent quarter and shared a disappointing forecast for the current period and full year. The online pet retailer also shared a surprise earnings beat of 5 cents a share.
