CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nate Eaton: Back with Kansas City
The Royals recalled Eaton from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. After being optioned to Omaha a week and a half ago, Eaton will get the chance to rejoin Kansas City as one of its two September call-ups. Across his two stints in the big leagues this season, Eaton has produced a .573 OPS and has contributed two steals in 51 plate appearances. He has the ability to play all three outfield spots and has also dabbled at shortstop and third base at Triple-A this season, so he should provide the Royals with a useful pinch-running option or late-inning defensive replacement off the bench.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Returns to action Friday
Paredes (undisclosed) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes has been held out of the lineup the past two games but will rejoin the starting nine Friday. The 23-year-old finished August with a .235/.338/.471 slash line, four home runs, 11 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K in 25 contests.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rich Hill: Walks four in no-decision
Hill pitched four-plus innings in a no-decision against Texas on Thursday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Hill pitched his best game of the season his previous time out, striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. He couldn't carry over that momentum, however, as he tied a season high with four walks and was lifted after allowing the first three batters he faced in the fifth frame to reach base. Hill hasn't had many big blowups this season, but he's allowed at least four runs in six of his 20 outings, leading to a mediocre 4.52 ERA for the year. He no longer strikes out batters on a consistent basis, further dampening his value in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Likely starting Thursday
Mengden is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha to start Thursday against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Mengden spent a few weeks with the Royals in June and allowed one earned run over 4.1 innings out of the bullpen, and he's now poised to rejoin the big club as a starter. The 29-year-old has primarily worked as a starter for Omaha this year and has a 4.55 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 76:50 K:BB over 91 frames.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag, scores twice
Altuve went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels. This was the third straight game in which Altuve has scored two runs as he continues to be effective atop the Astros' order. The steal was his first in over two weeks since he swiped a pair of bags versus the White Sox on Aug. 17. The second baseman is up to 13 steals in 14 attempts while adding 22 home runs, 48 RBI, 78 runs scored and a .286/.374/.512 slash line through 114 contests.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Stays put in Triple-A
Lewis, who owns a .290 average and .740 OPS over the first eight games of his current stint with Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Lewis was initially resistant to playing for the Rainiers once he...
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Beaty: Recalled by San Diego
Beaty was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Beaty returned from the 60-day injured list in mid-August but was immediately optioned to El Paso, and he'll now rejoin the big-league club with rosters expanding to 28 players. The 29-year-old has a .364 OPS in 40 plate appearances this season and should fill a depth role while up in the majors.
CBS Sports
Mets' Terrance Gore: Contract selected
Gore had his contract selected by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Gore inked a minor-league deal with the Mets in early June and will join the big-league club for the stretch run. The speedy outfielder hasn't seen game action in regular season since 2019, but he could be a solid defensive and baserunning option off the bench for New York's playoff push.
CBS Sports
Bears' Tajae Sharpe: Out for season with rib injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Sharpe is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for the entire 2022 campaign, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Sharpe missed the final two exhibition games after leading the team with 44 yards during the preseason opener. His injury wasn't...
