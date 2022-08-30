ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicole Avant Talks Netflix’s Rwandan Genocide-Set Drama ‘Trees of Peace’ and Wanting to Make Movies That Affect the Human Spirit

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUX3M_0hbhjG6x00

When “ Trees of Peace ,” a drama set during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, surged into the top 10 English-language films on Netflix in June, some may have been amazed that a low-budget, albeit critically acclaimed indie was among the most-watched movies of the week. But executive producer Nicole Avant (“The Black Godfather”) wasn’t among them.

“It was incredible. I was surprised how quickly it got so much attention, but I wasn’t surprised,” Avant tells Variety about learning that the film racked up more than 9.3 million hours viewed in those first few days.

To Avant, the numbers indicated that audiences was ready for and interested in stories like this, despite its heavy subject matter.

“We’ve all felt pretty beaten up for many years, with all this social unrest happening in the United States and everywhere around the world, and just so much negativity,” she explains. “Then here comes this film about strength, about courage, being victorious, being vulnerable, about friendship and about love, just the importance of us looking at each other as one tribe and one family — which is the human family and the human race — I think that’s what people responded to energetically.”

Plus, seeing that the film ranked in the top 10 in more than 30 countries proved another truth about the audience: “We might look different and sound different, speak a different language and be a different religion, but the heart is the same,” she adds.

Written and directed by Alanna Brown , “Trees of Peace” centers on four women — Annick (Eliane Umuhire), a Hutu moderate; Mutesi (Bola Koleosho), a Tutsi woman; Jeanette (Charmaine Bingwa), a Christian nun; and Peyton (Ella Cannon), an American girl visiting Rwanda as part of the Peace Project — who hide in a tiny underground cellar during the period of ethnic-based violence, as hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children of the Tutsi community were murdered by armed men from the Hutu community. Their will is tested as they wait out the bloodshed, day after day, and the women grow closer as they explore their different backgrounds and beliefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb3GA_0hbhjG6x00
Bolanie “Bola” Koleosho (Mutesi), Charmaine Bingwa (Jeanette), Elaine Umuhire (Annick) and Ella Cannon (Peyton) in “Trees of Peace.”

It’s a tale of survival that Avant was captivated by from the moment producers Ron and Michelle Ray approached her with a rough cut of the movie in 2020.

“I’ve never met anybody so positively aggressive and passionate about any project, and I’ve been around this for a long time,” Avant says, recounting her early conversations with Ron Ray. “I said, ‘Who is directing this? Because this footage that you sent me is phenomenal.’ He said, ‘Her name is Alanna Brown. She’s a young African American woman and it’s her first film.’ That’s what really made me jump in.”

As much as she believed in Brown — who she describes as smart, capable, confident and “so passionate about this story of hope, a story to remind all of us how fragile life is“ — Avant was also drawn to the story’s perspective on compassion and vulnerability.

“Every theme is something I believe in, or try to live by, or is a theme that rules my soul — whether it’s about strength or choosing to be victorious,” she says. “All these themes that are very important to me personally on my own soul’s journey, I saw when I read the script.”

At the time Avant was looking for a follow-up project to “The Black Godfather,” the award-winning documentary she produced about the life and career of her father, music mogul Clarence Avant. It was also in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, where she found herself reevaluating the type of projects she wanted to get involved in.

“The world was shut down and all of our perspectives changed,” she recalls. “All of a sudden, I was re-examining my life, asking ‘What is important? What’s not important? What kind of stories do I want to put out into the world as a producer? What do I want my name on?’ It was so much more important to me in 2020 than ever before.”

One scene in particular caught Avant’s attention: when Annick (Umuhire) and her husband, Francois (Tongayi Chirisa) make the decision to hide the other three women in their home.

“It was really beautiful what they were doing, how selfless the act was — We’re going to hide other people that don’t even like us, that see us as the enemy, but we see them as human and we are going to hide them,” she recalls thinking. “That alone triggered something inside of my heart, and it made me ask myself, ‘Wow, would I do that? Am I that big of a person? Am I that selfless?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF6EM_0hbhjG6x00
Elaine Umuhire (Annick) and Tongayi Chrisia (Francois) in “Trees of Peace.”

With the exception of 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda,” the story of the genocide hasn’t gotten a ton of Hollywood attention and Avant found Brown’s focus on the female perspective particularly interesting, given the political changes that resulted from this period in time, as Rwanda now has the highest percentage of women appointed to government anywhere in the world. Intimately knowledgeable about the experience of women in politics as the former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, Avant was interested in illustrating “how they took something so tragic and so horrific, and found a way to come out of it and do better and move forward.”

She adds: “I was so proud that Alanna wanted to tell this story and really highlight the power of unity and the power of women, coming together saying, ‘This terrible thing happened, but what are we going to do about it right now? How are we going to push this forward for the next generation that this hopefully doesn’t happen again?’”

Where society has gotten so focused on examining what’s wrong in our relationships with one another, Avant hopes “Trees of Peace” offers audiences an example of what can happen when we do what’s right.

“This film is about humanity and how we treat each other. It’s about the goodness of humanity and the not so good of humanity,” Avant explains. “Humans are the only animals on the planet that have free will, so we have we get to choose each day, how we’re going to behave and how we’re going to show up in the world. And I think this film calls upon the audience to ask themselves, ‘How am I going to show up in the world? Who am I in the world? And what kind of energy do I want to put forth?’”

After Avant signed on, the filmmakers continued to tinker with the project, ultimately debuting the film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in April 2021, where it won two prizes for best film, as the ADL Stand Up Award winner and earning the Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema.

The film picked up more laurels at the American Black Film Festival – where it won the jury award for best narrative feature and Brown was named best director and earned the John Singleton Award for best first feature – as well as the African International Film Fest, the Phoenix Film Fest, the Switzerland Int’l Film Fest and WorldFest Houston.

“I remember the first [award] coming in and I just said to myself, ‘I knew it,’” Avant exclaims. “It felt so good to have been so passionate and to have given so much energy to something, and been on a ride with such incredible people, and then to see these accolades come back for Alanna, Ron and Michelle. It was the icing on the cake for me.”

Netflix nabbed the rights to the project in March, in a highly competitive situation, after CEO Ted Sarandos , Avant’s husband, witnessed her emotional reaction to the final cut. “It’s funny, I try not to mix business with my personal life,” Avant says. She didn’t plan to pitch the project to the streamer, but her near-hysterical tears and her effusive praise for Brown intrigued Sarandos, and when he watched the film, his reaction was decisive. “He just said, I think we have a home for her.”

And the rest is streaming history.

Becoming a movie producer was a dream that appeared later in life for Avant, but growing up, her parents, Clarence and the late Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist, fostered her love of the arts, especially movies, and exposed her to their potential to create change. Jacqueline Avant had a particular affinity for documentaries, sitting her daughter down to watch PBS and seminal films or docuseries like “Eye on the Prize.”

“She understood the power of imagery,” Avant recalls. “It was like, ‘I can talk about the unfairness, and you could read about it, but if you actually see it, it will change your perspective forever.’ She gave me that gift of always loving stories and anything on film that was inspiring, empowering and motivating, and that changed my spirit for the better.”

Avant has a few other projects in the works; next up is another narrative feature, details of which are yet to be announced. But she teases that it is a film about redemption and triumph. “It’s always about the human spirit. Because those are always the movies that that got me to where I am today,” she explains.

While her love of documentary films slightly outweighs her affinity for fiction, Avant is more focused on what the films she makes will say to and about the world versus which medium she’ll use to say it.

“Whether it’s a documentary or a feature film, I always want to remind humans of the best version of the human spirit,” she says. “I only want to produce anything that really makes you think and focus and understand learn about other people and make you better in some little way. Anything I attach my name to, I hope that it makes people better or it creates healing.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett Says ‘Tár’ Has ‘Lots of Hot-Button Topics’ but She’s ‘Not Interested in Agitprop,’ Director Todd Field Says He Made Film for Actor

“Tár” is going to get people talking, but its star Cate Blanchett has made clear that she’s “not interested in agitprop.” The Oscar winner is in Venice for the world premiere of the Todd Field-directed movie, and was in good spirits as she addressed journalists at a Thursday press conference. The Focus Features pic stars Blanchett as fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal. The film is Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his...
MOVIES
Variety

Travis Fimmel and Simon Baker Head Cast of Netflix Series ‘Boy Swallows Universe’

Travis Fimmel (“Vikings,” “Warcraft”), Simon Baker (“The Mentalist,” “Breath”) and Phoebe Tonkin head the adult cast of “Boy Swallows Universe,” an Australia-set fantasy-drama series. Production has now begun in Brisbane, Queensland. The eight-part limited series is an adaptation of Trent Dalton’s international best-selling novel “Boy Swallows Universe” and is being produced by Brouhaha Entertainment, together with Anonymous Content and Chapter One, for streaming platform Netflix. “Boy Swallows Universe” follows working-class Brisbane teenager Eli Bell in a whirlwind story about drug addiction, ex-cons, poverty, violence and the discovery of hope through the power of love. Dalton has pitched the story as involving “a boy...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Avant
Person
Nicole Avant
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Chloé Zhao
Variety

Lindsay Lohan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’

Netflix has revealed the second installment of its two-picture deal with Lindsay Lohan, announcing on Thursday the actress will star in the romantic comedy “Irish Wish.” In the film, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life. After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants. “Irish Wish” will be the second Netflix-set romantic comedy to star Lohan. The first is “Falling for Christmas,” which is set to debut on the streaming...
MOVIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘She-Hulk’ Got Megan Thee Stallion to Twerk With Tatiana Maslany: ‘That Was the Highlight of My Life’

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot developments in Episode 3 of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” currently streaming on Disney+. Roughly two weeks before shooting the third episode of Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” head writer Jessica Gao pulled aside star Tatiana Maslany — who plays lawyer Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) — to tell her who the show had cast for a crucial cameo in the episode. Jennifer’s former colleague at the D.A.’s office, chronic mansplainer Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), sues an Asgardian shapeshifter for fraud, after she tricked him into dating her by transforming into a massive celebrity that Dennis...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Rwandan Genocide
Variety

Fukada Koji Talks Venice Competition Film ‘Love Life,’ Loneliness and Bitter Little Ironies

The titles of Fukada Koji’s films almost drip with bitter irony. “Sayonara” seemed to be a farewell to human actors. Instead of being harmonious, Cannes Un Certain Regard jury prize-winner “Harmonium” was pitch black and steeped in quiet violence. Fukada’s latest, Venice Film Festival competition title carries the moniker “Love Life.” But its subject matter is loneliness. The story starts out on familiar lines, involving a married couple where suddenly the ex-husband of the wife appears, potentially setting up the melodrama of a triangular relationship. But in Fukada’s hands things are colder and more painful. The newcomer is burdensome, deaf and homeless....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bones and All’ Producer Park Takes Offbeat Path in Picking Projects

Becoming Nicholas Sparks’ literary agent and then film production president might not seem like the best preparation for making a romantic drama about cannibalism, but Per Capita Prods. founder Theresa Park is transitioning to a wider, edgier range of projects with ease.  Park is producing an animated children’s show based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling fantasy novel series “The Sisters Grimm” for Apple TV+. And she arrives in Venice for the Sept. 2 world premiere of “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel about a couple (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell) whose tastes run more towards hand eating than...
MOVIES
Variety

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Gets Teary-Eyed as Three-Hour ‘Bardo’ Nabs Four-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Will “Bardo” be Alejandro González Iñárritu’s third best director Oscar in a row following “Birdman” and “The Revenant” wins? It’s a question many were asking heading into the Venice Film Festival, where the Netflix-backed “Bardo” world premiered in competition.  They had plenty of time to contemplate their answer as the three-hour-film wrapped at 12:15 a.m. Venice time, and earned a standing ovation of just over four minutes at the Sala Grande. A number of audience members began leaving before the movie ended given the extremely late hour, but the vast majority showed up for the helmer and stayed to applaud him...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Apple Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘Causeway’ With Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ as Streamer Hits TIFF With Five Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“Causeway,” a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The streaming service also announced that “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” a documentary about one of the founding fathers of jazz, will hit Apple TV+ on Oct. 28. Both films are world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the company is screening five features, the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival. The Canada-bound Apple lineup also includes “Sidney,” a documentary about Oscar-winning actor and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘History of a Pleasure Seeker’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

The “History of a Pleasure Seeker” pilot is not moving forward and will not be be picked up to series at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively. The show was first ordered to pilot at the streaming service back in March 2022. It was based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name. Per the official logline, the show was a musical drama “set in Amsterdam in 1907, a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.” The cast for the pilot included Carla Woodcock, Callum Kerr, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Olumide Olorunfemi, and Bebe...
TV SERIES
Variety

Women Filmmakers Make Steady Progress in France

As Unifrance’s Daniela Elstner sees it, the wealth of talent in this year’s Venice slate imparts a good bill of health for the French industry writ large. “Today, festival directors look to France in a slightly different way,” Elstner says. “We can find eminences like Frederick Wiseman alongside [emerging talents] like Alice Diop. That’s the strength of a good selection: You need names, you need surprises, you need to mix it up.” Alongside Diop and Wiseman (whose “A Couple” is in French, if not a majority French production), this year’s Venice roster also includes “Other People’s Children” from Rebecca Zlotowski and...
MOVIES
Variety

MTV Documentary Films Unveils Full Slate and Trailer for Ondi Timoner’s ‘Last Flight Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films has boarded new projects about an all-girl Afghan robotics team, a #MeToo crime story, an imprisoned mural artist and a community of disabled children in Pakistan. The documentaries join a slate that includes Ondi Timoner’s Sundance title “Last Flight Home,” which will be screening at Telluride this week in a rare double festival act. The fledgling division, which was Oscar-nominated for the film “Ascension” earlier this year, was set up in 2019 by legendary HBO Documentary Films boss Sheila Nevins, and ViacomCBS executives Liza Burnett Fefferman and Nina L. Diaz. Nevins was at HBO for 38 years and...
MOVIES
Variety

Lifetime Announces Three New Holiday Movies, Reuniting ‘Dr. Quinn’ Stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime is reuniting “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando in a holiday movie this year, Variety can exclusively announce. The duo will star in “A Christmas Spark,” executive produced by Toni Braxton. Variety can also reveal that the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup will also feature two more films on its 2022 slate: “Merry Swissmas,” starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon; and “Kirk Franklin’s the Night Before Christmas,” starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James. “A Christmas Spark,” written by Eirene Tran Donohue, produced by Lighthouse Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, follows recently widowed Molly...
MOVIES
Variety

Lea Michele Confronts Bullying Accusations, Slams ‘Online Rumor’ Claiming She Can’t Read: ‘It’s Sad. It Really Is’

Lea Michele sat down with The New York Times ahead of her opening night on Broadway playing Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” and confronted accusations of bullying made over the years by her former “Glee” cast members. Samantha Marie Ware came forward in 2020 to accuse Michele of making “traumatic microaggressions” against her on the set of the Fox musical comedy. Ware said Michele threatened to get her fired, among other forms of bullying. “Glee” star Heather Morris supported Ware, writing on Twitter that Michele “should be called out” given “the disrespect” with which she treated others “for as long...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere. Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars. Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked...
MOVIES
Variety

Frederick Wiseman on Tackling the Tolstoys, Finishing ‘The Wire’ and Never Ever Retiring

Frederick Wiseman, a voracious reader, doesn’t watch television. In fact, he’d never really gotten through a whole series until recently, when he watched HBO’s “The Wire.” “I don’t know why, but it was interesting,” he tells Variety drily. Every couple of years, the 92-year-old master documentarian behind such seminal films as “Titicut Follies” and “Juvenile Court” has churned out a sprawling documentary fixated on a microcosm of society or some sort of social issue, but when the pandemic paused those efforts for two and a half years, it’s Wiseman’s literary proclivities that drew him to Sofia Tolstoy’s writing for his new fiction...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy