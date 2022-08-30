ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Bungalow where Ohio father shot dead his daughter's ex-boyfriend when he tried to bash through his front door is snapped up for $436,000 weeks after killing was caught on video: 22-year-old victim's family calls for 'justice'

By Harriet Alexander, Emma James For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The house where an Ohio father shot dead his daughter's ex-boyfriend after he tried to barge his way through the locked front door has gone under contract after only 12 days on the market.

The three-bedroom bungalow in Sidney, Ohio - 80 miles north west of Columbus - was put up for sale on August 5, less than three weeks after the killing, and was described as a 'little piece of paradise'.

Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl, 22, three times through the door after he showed up unannounced on July 31, and began barging at the door while Duckro yelled at him to leave, saying he had a gun.

Rayl had dated Duckro's daughter, Allyson, 22, previously but the pair broke up a year and a half before the shooting.

Rayl left his ex-girlfriend a voicemail the night before the shooting, saying he wanted to see how she was doing.

Tim Sell, prosecutor for Shelby County, and Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye on August 5 announced a grand jury decided Duckro should not be charged. The house was put on the market the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfKJG_0hbhjELV00
Callous neighbors just stare at Rayl as he lays dying (right) on the front porch of his ex-girlfriend's family property in Sidney, Ohio, on July 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6ZUk_0hbhjELV00
James Rayl, 22, tried to force his way into his ex-girlfriend Allyson Duckro's house when her father shot him three times, killing him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebRs0_0hbhjELV00
The house, marked in red, has a large swimming pool and a four-car garage

Kristi Bayhan, a realtor with Fathom Realty, who is handling the sale, confirmed to DailyMail.com on Tuesday the house was under contract.

The home, set in a 1.29-acre lot, features a swimming pool and 1,824 square feet of living area.

It has a large basement and a four-car garage.

The expansive bungalow, built in 2000, is surrounded by agricultural land.

The agreement for the sale of the home came as new footage obtained by DailyMail.com showed Mitchell, his wife Stacy, 51, and Allyson being interviewed by officers, moments after the shooting.

Chilling Ring camera footage caught the moment Duckro fired through the front door of his property on North Kuther Road, killing the unarmed Rayl.

Rayl can be seen trying to push his way into the property, as Duckro says: 'James no, get off my porch.'

Duckro then can be heard saying: 'I have a gun,' before shooting him.

Rayl, shot three times, staggers away from the door before collapsing in the driveway of the property, with only his feet visible on the camera.

Neighbors are also seen running out after hearing gunshots.

They left Rayl dying on the floor for at least seven minutes before law enforcement arrived, and tried to save his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW8eD_0hbhjELV00
The Duckro's $436,000 property in Ohio was put up for sale the day that the prosecutor announced Mitchell Duckro would not be charged for killing James Rayl, 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSakg_0hbhjELV00
The expansive three bedroom, three bathroom bungalow was built in 2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMTx0_0hbhjELV00
James Rayl, 22, waited at the front door of Allyson Duckro moments before her father shot him three times when he tried to break in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmA3I_0hbhjELV00
Mitch Duckro, 52, and his daughter Allyson, 22, can be seen here talking to Shelby County Sheriff's officers for the first time

One of the neighbors, Jeffery Hereford, can be seen walking across the Duckro's front lawn, saying 'don't shoot me', and 'he don't have no gun'.

He then said: 'he's dead, he's shot' and 'he ain't moving'.

He and two others discuss Rayl's body for seven minutes, without trying to help, as Rayl lay dying.

Stacy told neighbors that they already called the emergency services and initially was told not to approach, as they thought he had a gun.

She can then be heard screaming 'he tried to get to our daughter' and 'he tried to break in'.

Hereford asked: 'Did you shoot him?'

The Duckros shout back that they had shot him, and Hereford replied: 'He's not moving, he ain't going nowhere'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srsoL_0hbhjELV00
Allyson appears to be smiling in an interview with officers, and was heard in a 911 call telling her dad he 'saved her life' after Rayl allegedly tried to break into the home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nr06Y_0hbhjELV00
After waiting several minutes outside the door Rayl tries to bust into his ex-girlfriend's home as the occupants shouted at him to stop and 'get off' the porch

Rayl was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, with an autopsy ruling that he sustained two gunshot wounds to the shoulders and a fatal wound to the back.

In his final voicemail to his ex, Rayl says: 'Hi Ally, it's James, I just wanted to reach out to you because I just wanted to see how you're doing.

'And maybe hear from you if that would be alright I guess.

'It's been a while since I've talked to you and I don't know, I feel like, I don't know what I feel.'

Duckro reportedly replied to him saying: 'What's up?'

Sources have also claimed that Allyson had previously worked with the Sheriff's department as a dispatcher.

A grand jury ruled 8 to 1 that Duckro should not be indicted on a felony charge, under the 'Stand Your Ground' ruing in Ohio State legislature.

The legislation and 'Castel Doctrine' laws allows homeowners to use lethal force when threatened.

On the 911 call Allyson Duckro can be heard praising her father, saying: 'Dad, there's nothing you could have done, you saved my life.'

In a joint statement Shelby County Prosecutor and Shelby County Sheriffs office said: 'The front door was a solid wooden door with a deadbolt.

'The deadbolt was found to be in the locked position and the casing to the lock side of the door was broken.

'Three holes were found in the decorative glass window in the door and three hollow point 9mm spent cartridges were found on the floor. The weapon was located on the mantel of the fireplace.

'The occupants of the residence were identified as Mitch Duckro, Stacy Duckro and Allyson Duckro, and initial interviews of the Duckros were conducted at the scene.

'Mitch Duckro indicated he fired the weapon and admitted to discharging it three times. Allyson Duckro said she was familiar with James Rayl, as they dated each other until they broke it off a year and a half earlier.

'She made law enforcement aware of a voicemail that Rayl had left for her late in the previous evening.'

Rayl's family have launched a 'Justice for James' campaign, saying that he was 'murdered' by Duckro and that 'justice will be served'.

His sister, Jessica, wrote online: 'Mitch shot him in the back and killed him. And we know more than just that Mitchy.

'I hope your days are more miserable than they've ever been.

'You're a disgusting excuse of a human being along with your daughter.'

Comments / 165

people are stupid
3d ago

That is justice! Maybe you should have taught your piece of crap son to leave girls alone that don’t want anything to do with them and stay the hell of other peoples’ property!

Reply(12)
109
Dustin Kochara
3d ago

why does it seem like the writer of the article is trying to vilify the family? the dude legitimately tried forcing entry, and after warnings telling him to leave, and him failing to comply, he got shot and took the asphalt temperature challenge. the father saved his family's life, plain and simple. if someone is that desperate to force entry into a place they are verbally told they are not welcome, who knows what they'll do should they gain entry.

Reply(7)
74
Melissa Carter
3d ago

He wasn't charged and that is whats amazing!!! Justice! Any parent would do the same thing. He said he had a gun and repeatedly told him to leave! The dude didn't n kept trying to break the door down. So he got shot. End of story. Father was doing the right thing and protecting his daughter. Father of the year if u ask me!!

Reply
45
Related
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
SIDNEY, OH
The Independent

Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest

A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Serial driving offender accused of killing a grandfather in horror crash while out on bail is released to a 'healing centre' where she'll get trips to the gym and cinema - after tearful plea in court

A woman who allegedly killed a Melbourne grandfather in a horror crash has been released on bail - and will be free to go shopping and bushwalking at a 'healing centre'. Alisha Jane Fagan - who is accused of killing Sedat Hassan while on bail for a string of separate charges that are mostly driving related - has been bailed again after a tearful appearance in front of a magistrate.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ohio State#Dailymail Com
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot

A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'

The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy