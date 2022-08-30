Read full article on original website
2.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Morris County
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County Tuesday, Aug. 29. The 30-second quake struck at 5:14 p.m., less than a mile west of White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It was likely connected to the Ramapo Fault Line, an active fault line that runs southwest to...
A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday
There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
