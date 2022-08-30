Read full article on original website
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat
Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
NBC Miami
Student Arrested After False Threat Sets Off Massive Police Response at Homestead School
A student has been arrested after they made a false threat that set off a massive police response at a school in Homestead Thursday. Keys Gate Charter High School was swarmed by officers after authorities received an anonymous tip about a threat of violence or shooting, Homestead Police officials said.
‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 51: Mother was concerned about ‘what is wrong with him’
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 51 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
NBC Miami
Friend, Counselor, and Pharmacist Testify in Defense of Parkland School Shooter
The team of lawyers seeking a life sentence for the convicted Parkland school shooter paraded a family friend, a school guidance counselor, and a clinical pharmacist before jurors Tuesday. Day Six of the defense case began with the pre-recorded, edited video of the state’s cross-examination of Finai Browd, a long-time...
WSVN-TV
Defense for confessed Parkland shooter called for mistrial for evidence involving disturbing images drawn by the shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys for the confess Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz made a move for a mistrial. There was a mistrial motion that was quickly denied by the judge, which all came down to evidence, Thursday. The evidence was particularly disturbing imagery that Cruz drew throughout...
Palm Beach County schools won't report positive COVID cases in classroom to parents
With their power limited by state legislation that outlawed mask requirements in schools in November, Palm Beach County School District leaders have done away with nearly all COVID-19 protocols for this school year. Face masks and vaccinations are optional for students and staff, and the district has also axed most...
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life, became distraught over mother’s death
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz grew up in a...
New Broward School Board member was accused of abuse by former fiancee. He says there were ‘a lot of lies.’
Ryan Reiter, appointed Friday to the Broward School by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was accused by a former fiancee of abuse in a court filing five years ago. For most of 2017 and 2018, records show, he was prohibited by court order from having contact with her. In requesting the injunction for protection, the woman said there was “verbal and physical abuse,” and Circuit Judge Michael Kaplan issued ...
bulletin-news.com
K-9 and Deputy to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines
After assisting in the recovery of a missing Pembroke Pines kid with autism, a Broward Sheriff’s Office officer and her canine partner were presented with a significant award on Wednesday. The Jimmy Ryce Award, which honors “excellent, remarkable, outstanding or courageous conduct that resulted in the safe discovery or...
fortlauderdale.gov
SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment
The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
NBC Miami
‘Stay Vigilant': Mom Speaks After Video Shows Her Violently Robbed in Front of Kids in Broward
A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him. The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the 8000 block of...
NBC Miami
Long-Time DCF Employee Accused of Giving Away Money, Benefits
A 20-year veteran employee of Florida's Department of Children and Families is accused of giving money, food stamps, Medicaid and other public assistance to people who did not qualify for it, court records show. Winston Alexander Hume, 62, was an Economic Self Sufficiency Specialist with DCF between 2000 and 2020...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies investigating reported hit-and-run, possible shots fired near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting. A hit-and-run was reported along the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday afternoon. The caller, a woman, was on the phone with 911 was following the...
wlrn.org
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea
No. 1 - A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him. The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the...
oxfordobserver.org
Miami records a COVID-19 outbreak on campus
The Butler County General Health District has determined that the Miami University student body is suffering a COVID-19 outbreak. Miami reports 194 known COVID-19 cases among students as of Sept. 1. Of those, 103 cases are students living in dorms. “We strongly recommend wearing a mask while indoors during this...
Miami New Times
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
