Parkland, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat

Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 51: Mother was concerned about ‘what is wrong with him’

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 51 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Broward School Board member was accused of abuse by former fiancee. He says there were ‘a lot of lies.’

Ryan Reiter, appointed Friday to the Broward School by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was accused by a former fiancee of abuse in a court filing five years ago. For most of 2017 and 2018, records show, he was prohibited by court order from having contact with her. In requesting the injunction for protection, the woman said there was “verbal and physical abuse,” and Circuit Judge Michael Kaplan issued ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment

The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Long-Time DCF Employee Accused of Giving Away Money, Benefits

A 20-year veteran employee of Florida's Department of Children and Families is accused of giving money, food stamps, Medicaid and other public assistance to people who did not qualify for it, court records show. Winston Alexander Hume, 62, was an Economic Self Sufficiency Specialist with DCF between 2000 and 2020...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
oxfordobserver.org

Miami records a COVID-19 outbreak on campus

The Butler County General Health District has determined that the Miami University student body is suffering a COVID-19 outbreak. Miami reports 194 known COVID-19 cases among students as of Sept. 1. Of those, 103 cases are students living in dorms. “We strongly recommend wearing a mask while indoors during this...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL

