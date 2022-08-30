Read full article on original website
Search warrant of home in 'accidental' shooting of teen yields ammo, no gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two boxes of ammunition for a 9-millimeter gun and a Glock magazine were found -- but no firearm -- during a search of the home on Erskine Avenue where a 14-year-old Asheville High School student was found shot in the chest Thursday morning, Sept. 1.
Man also charged in meth toxicity death of Haywood County 2-month-old
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's 2-month-old son in November 2020. As New...
Jackson County man pleads guilty to killing 1, hurting 2 during chase
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Jackson County man pleaded guilty Thursday in Haywood County Superior Court to killing one person and injuring two others when he intentionally drove into oncoming traffic during a July 21, 2021, high-speed chase. Officers were trying to stop Dalton Suttles because he had several...
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
Sheriff’s office seeking help, 3 teens missing in North Carolina
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Limestone babysitter accused of leaving baby home alone
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone woman is charged with felony child abuse and neglect after allegedly leaving a 1-year-old she was babysitting alone in her home strapped in a car seat. Sarah L. Smith, 37, was arrested Monday after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Taylor responded to a call from the child’s father, who […]
Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
TBI, Hawkins Co. joint investigation leads to 2 possible fentanyl arrests
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) led to the arrests of two Church Hill men reportedly caught with 34 grams of a powder believed to be heroin/fentanyl. An arrest report from the HCSO named David Davis, 58, and Jackie Lynn […]
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan
A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
Johnson City Police arrest man with 15 grams of meth near elementary school
A man from North Carolina is behind bars in Johnson City after he was found in possession of 15 grams of meth near a school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Erik Hyatt of Chandler, NC was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer near Mountain View Elementary for expired registration.
Juvenile arrested after reported threats to Sevier County High School
A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of threatening violence toward a Sevierville school Tuesday, according to Sevierville Police Department.
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
'The committee is looking for opposition,' as state weighs battle for new hospital beds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's battle for new hospital beds wages on with thousands in the mountains weighing in. AdventHealth, Mission Hospital owned by HCA, and Novant Health are competing for 67 new beds. An open records request to NCDHHS revealed more about how the community responded. News...
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
