$2M Texas Lottery prize claimed by New Braunfels resident
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A New Braunfels resident claimed a winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery after buying a Premier Cash scratch-off ticket at a gas station in the city.
This was the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. The other winning ticket was sold in Sweetwater.$7.25M winning lottery ticket unclaimed in Texas, but it’s nowhere near the largest prize in history
The New Braunfels winner chose to remain anonymous. According to a press release, they bought the ticket at a QuikTrip on FM 1102.
The odds of winning a prize worth $50 or more in the Premier Cash game are 1 in 3.94. There are more than $203 million worth of prizes in the game.
The Premier Cash scratch-off is one of several games provided by the Texas Lottery.
