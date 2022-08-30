Read full article on original website
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Grand Junction’s Tips for Hiking Up a Colorado 14er Mountain
Is hiking to the top of a Colorado 14er on your bucket list? It's hard to look at a 14er mountain and not think about what the view from the top would look like. Do you know someone who has completed a hike to the top of one of these mountains?
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
Grand Junction’s Favorite Ways to Enjoy Fresh Colorado Peaches
The Colorado peach harvest season is in full swing, and during the last weeks of summer, we are sure to enjoy this year's peaches now being sold on many street corners in Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. What is your favorite way to eat a peach? Do you like it...
Colorado’s ‘Old Guy’ Is State’s Newest & Best Food Reviewer
There's a new guy in Colorado, who's actually an old guy, and his food review videos are taking over Youtube. "Old Guy in Colorado" is becoming something of a social media sensation with his newly uploaded food reviews of various Colorado restaurants, fast food joints, and snack foods. Valuable Source...
There Are Only 2 Super Giant ‘Muffler Men’ Left in Colorado
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in the afternoon.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
The Daily Planet
‘Be prepared. Pay attention’
Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
My Favorite Colorado Hiking Trails I Completed in 2022
Hitting the hiking trails is one of my favorite activities in Western Colorado. It's been a busy 2022, and I've selected my top 20 hiking trails that I finished this year. The following hikes are explained in detail with links to a complete walk-through for each trail below. MORE: Colorado's...
coloradosun.com
They had 120 days to tame a wild horse. A northwestern Colorado competition shows off the power of the mustang.
It took Bear Emlyn an entire 40 days to get close enough to his mustang to put a halter on her. The bay filly was so wary of Bear that the 11-year-old boy had to spend hours just sitting in the corral with a book. And he was on a...
Colorado Used To Be Home To A Jail For Drunk People
Imagine this... you're out on the town with some friends for a night out when things start to take a turn - it's become one of "those" nights. You know, the kind of night where you've had a little too much to drink. Regardless, you're determined to stay with your...
Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado
Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
Best: Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond
Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and one lower in the reservoir. Reservoir levels have dropped precipitously since 2002 when the Colorado River delivered just 3.8 million acre-feet of flows. The 1922 compact among Colorado and the seven other basin states assumes more than 20 million in annual flows.
Colorado is battling wildfire with military-grade technology
Wildfires are a top concern in Western Colorado, but infrared and geospatial technology are helping the state better prepare on the ground with a more keen eye in the sky. Colorado’s Multi-Mission Aircraft program uses infrared technology, two color cameras and a geospatial database on high-performance aircrafts to contain fires throughout the state.
More Mushrooms are Popping Up Around Colorado Lately: Here’s Why
Colorado is a popular place to hunt for mushrooms, and many people do it as a hobby here. More than 5,000 species of mushrooms call Colorado home, ranging in type from edible to poisonous, and even several psychedelic kinds. Those who set out to find them in the wilderness know exactly where to explore, as well as the ideal season and habitat in which certain mushrooms can be found.
