Behind Viral Videos

Mic

The best Labor Day deals on Amazon right now

It’s official: Labor Day 2022 is here, and sales are set to last from now through Monday. Whether you’re looking for the latest tech gear, skin care staples, or trendy apparel for fall, you’ll find deep discounts on many of the retailer’s best-selling products. But with so many deals going live at once, it can be a chore to find the ones that are actually worth adding to your cart. That’s why the Mic editors are rounding up the most enticing bargains right here.
Mic

Amazon's ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is nothing more than expensive fan art

Let’s annoy the hardcore fantasy nerds right away: To the casual fan, it’s impossible not to compare Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to HBO’s House of the Dragon. Both are newly dropped prequels, the former a follow-up to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy (and the film adaptations by Peter Jackson) and the latter to George R.R. Martin’s The Song of Ice and Fire (or, as the HBO adaptation titled it, Game of Thrones). Both feature actors in long white wigs, and both make you look a lot at animated maps.
