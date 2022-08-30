ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Hill

Biden speaks with Jackson mayor about water crisis

President Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) about emergency response efforts to the water crisis in the state’s capital. A White House aide said that Biden phoned Lumumba “to hear firsthand from the mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water.”
JACKSON, MS
US News and World Report

White House Blames Trump Handling of Pandemic for Student Learning Loss

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday blamed former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic after a report showed that some students had fallen behind in key studies. The report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress said that 9-year-olds had lost ground in math and that test...
POTUS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
The Independent

Mississippi mayor tells residents to 'get out now' and governor declares state of emergency ahead of floods

The mayor of a Mississippi city has urged residents to “get out now” and the state governor has declared a state of emergency as record-breaking rainfall is expected to cause significant flooding over the coming days.Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that people should leave the state’s biggest city “as soon as possible” as fears grow that the area could be headed for a repeat of flooding seen back in February 2020.“Unfortunately because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur,” he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Tap Water#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#The White House
MSNBC

Jackson, MS water catastrophe lays bare state's failures of governance

Rep. Bennie Thompson, whose district includes parts of Jackson, Mississippi, talks with Alex Wagner about the historic racism and political dysfunction that has made the city of Jackson vulnerable to misfortune like the flooding that has knocked out the city's water system leaving residents struggling to find ways to drink and bathe. Sept. 1, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
US News and World Report

FBI Found More Than 11,000 Government Records at Trump's Florida Home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday. The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
JACKSON, MS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
Law & Crime

Judge Reminds Donald Trump's Attorneys of Missed Deadline for Claims Involving Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein in Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit

A federal judge on Friday reminded Donald Trump’s lawyers that they missed an important filing deadline regarding government efforts to dismiss itself as a substitute defendant for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in RICO civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a number of the ex-president’s perceived political foes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

