Cleveland County, OK

KFOR

“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
publicradiotulsa.org

Legislature approves over $22 Million in ARPA funding for Oklahoma Military project

State lawmakers approved more than $320 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 10 projects on Wednesday. The pandemic relief committee is allowing over $22 million in spending for the Oklahoma Military Department's holistic health and fitness center where soldiers, airmen, National Guard members, and first responders can receive mental health services.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

VA to offer abortions under some circumstances, even in states with bans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions despite state restrictions. The Military Times broke the story earlier today, saying the VA plans to offer abortion access to those who served our country, but they have to follow a few rules. Abortions will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of the mother.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

