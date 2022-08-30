OKLAHOMA CITY — Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions despite state restrictions. The Military Times broke the story earlier today, saying the VA plans to offer abortion access to those who served our country, but they have to follow a few rules. Abortions will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of the mother.

