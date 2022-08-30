Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission postpones decision on firing director who challenged Stitt in primary
OKLAHOMA CITY — A heated discussion took place Thursday at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. The agency’s board held a meeting to talk about ousting its leader, who just challenged Gov. Kevin Stitt in his race for governor. The Oklahoma Veterans Commission went into an executive session...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma lawmakers advocate 'electoral college' for state questions
(KTEN) — There is still no decision on whether State Question 820 — which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma — will appear on the ballot in the November general election. The Yes to 820 campaign has argued that the Secretary of State's office took too long...
Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law
A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.
“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding
EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
KTUL
Okla. Secretary of Education threatens to reject federal funds going toward public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The governor's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters says he wants to reject any federal dollars that go to public education in the state, if it doesn't live up to what he says are Oklahoma values. Fox 25 spoke with Walters, and he said nothing is...
Former Member Of Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet Sues State Of Oklahoma
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretary David Ostrowe is suing the state after he claims he was maliciously prosecuted while in office. In a tort claim filed in Dec. 2021, Ostrowe said he is seeking $60 million in damages. Ostrowe said he was wrongly accused of bribery in a...
KOCO
KIPP OKC celebrating 20 years of providing children with quality education
OKLAHOMA CITY — Since 2002, KIPP Oklahoma City has provided children with a quality education in the metro area. The organization has been committed to just that as it has blossomed into one of the top-performing academic schools in Oklahoma. Representatives from KIPP OKC – including principal Michael Carter,...
KOCO
Oklahomans will get to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has responded to claims that there’s a behind-the-scenes push to keep recreational marijuana off the November ballot. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said it won’t rule on the state question until after a 10-day challenge period ends. Some supporters of...
publicradiotulsa.org
Legislature approves over $22 Million in ARPA funding for Oklahoma Military project
State lawmakers approved more than $320 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 10 projects on Wednesday. The pandemic relief committee is allowing over $22 million in spending for the Oklahoma Military Department's holistic health and fitness center where soldiers, airmen, National Guard members, and first responders can receive mental health services.
Oklahoma senator wants input on the state's tax system
(The Center Square)- A Democratic lawmaker wants to know what Oklahomans think about the state’s tax system. Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is holding three meetings in September, she said in a news release Wednesday. “Across the political spectrum, people feel that our state tax system benefits some and...
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
KOCO
Oklahoma attorney general offers guidance to law enforcement on state's abortion ban
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued guidance for law enforcement officers who could be investigating abortion complaints in the state. O’Connor sent out a guidebook Wednesday with the guidance. The attorney general said he wants to set the record straight on what is and isn’t legal in Oklahoma.
ShapED My Life: Former Oklahoma governor reflects on teachers who inspired him
Former Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry attained the highest office in the state, and the influence of excellent teachers helped him along his journey.
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
KOCO
VA to offer abortions under some circumstances, even in states with bans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions despite state restrictions. The Military Times broke the story earlier today, saying the VA plans to offer abortion access to those who served our country, but they have to follow a few rules. Abortions will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of the mother.
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
Oklahoma legislators discuss grocery tax and income tax cuts
TULSA, Okla. — Today legislators of the Joint Committee on pandemic relief funding met to discuss how they want to provide Oklahomans inflation relief. Representative Logan Phillips talked about the tax reform options that are on the table and how they could impact your pocket. “Food costs, are extremely...
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
