ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Southwest soars to new heights with aviation program

By Daja E. Henry
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0oaX_0hbhg0XJ00

Southwest Tennessee Community College celebrated its aviation program with an open house at the Olive Branch Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The program offers aviation administration, flight dispatch, and pilot concentrations. It was made possible through the visions of Capt. Albert Glenn of the Luke Weathers Flight Academy, retired FedEx official Capt. Ed Lyons, and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dexter Tutor.

“Southwest is a place where dreams, inspiration, innovation and hard work intersect to fuel upward social and economic mobility. Today’s celebration is one example of the proud workforce and economic development role we play in the Mid-South,” Southwest President Tracy Hall said.

The program utilizes resources from Air Venture Flight Center and the Luke Weathers Flight Academy, both located at the Olive Branch Airport.

It is years in the making, with the idea rooted in Glenn’s vision of making Memphis the hub for producing aviation professionals that fill a need not only in Memphis, but throughout the country and the world as there is currently a shortage of commercial pilots. With the program, he also hopes to provide educational and career opportunities that will help communities.

Along with Southwest’s program, he was also involved in starting the aviation program at East High School. The school, at Poplar Avenue and Holmes Street, celebrated its second student to earn a private pilot’s license earlier this year.

Lyons believes their two-year program at Southwest will be the most cost-effective training available in the United States, as Glenn hopes to make aviation accessible to everyone.

One of the students this year, Jason Smith, is benefiting from that accessibility.

Smith, 41, is studying in the flight dispatch program before moving on to become a pilot. He is the director at the Davis Community Center. He’d always been interested in flying, but basketball took up most of his time in college. Now that he is not playing basketball, he finally has time to turn to flying.

But he immediately noticed the barriers to flying. It cost a lot of money, most programs take four years, and Smith didn’t personally know any pilots.

“It almost seemed impossible,” Smith said. “Southwest offering a two-year program to do this, that’s a game changer.”

Jacquelyn Vickers, a 25-year-old Houston, Texas native, came for the Luke Weathers Flight Academy in Olive Branch. At the academy, she earned her private pilot license. She is a third-generation pilot, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

“I want my kids to continue the legacy too. We don’t have a lot of Black pilots or Black female pilots,” Vickers said.

Now, she’s studying in Southwest’s program to get a dispatcher’s license and become more well-rounded in the field. She hopes to fly for a commercial airline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport

Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Bartlett school crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Colleagues celebrated Elizabeth Carver as she marked 30 years on the job as a crossing guard in Bartlett. According to the Bartlett Police Department, Carver worked her post Thursday afternoon under the watchful eye of Mayor McDonald, the entire police administration, and a ton of friends and family.
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW is in need of modernized water systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is in standing by, ready to send crews to Jackson, Mississippi, to help fix their broken water treatment system. Both cities have century-old infrastructures. And Memphis experienced its own water crisis last year when several wells and pumps faltered during an extended stretch of freezing weather. We often take for granted that Memphis tap water is some of the best in the country. Action News 5 toured one of MLGW’s water treatment stations back in the 90′s, and our crew revisited the same facility today. The process through which we get our drinking water hasn’t changed. The trick for MLGW is modernizing a system that is as old as Jackson’s.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Branch, MS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Houston, MS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Olive Branch, MS
Business
actionnews5.com

USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
westkentuckystar.com

Memphis interstate closed by truckload of spilled alfredo sauce

An 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on a Memphis interstate, spilling jars of Alfredo sauce and shutting down part of I-55 on Tuesday afternoon. Memphis police said that all northbound traffic in the area was shut down into the evening. TDOT cameras showed cars scooting by on the shoulder as...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Hall
Person
Ed Lyons
desotocountynews.com

Landscaper listed among largest landscaping companies

Michael Hatcher and Associates, a top landscaping company located in Olive Branch, has landed on a list of the largest companies of its type in America. According to trade publication Landscape Management, Hatcher is listed at number 117 among the LM Top 150. The Top 150 list represents the top one percent of all landscape industry companies.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate 901 day. Here is a list of free events happening across the area Thursday:. This event is free to the public and parking will be available for guests in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to attendees.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New STEAM Center for teens opens at Hernando Public Library

HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando. The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library. The project was funded with...
HERNANDO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Pilots#Fedex#U S Air Force Maj#Air Venture Flight Center#East High School
desotocountynews.com

Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WausauPilot

Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.

Danny Paccasassi, a lifelong Memphis resident, started fishing on the Mississippi River 40 years ago. Now he runs a fishing charter. But he rarely eats the fish he catches. Fishers on the Tennessee side of the Mississippi River are told: don’t eat the fish. They may contain high levels of methylmercury, chlordane and other organic contaminants. Methylmercury is associated with neurological, reproductive and immunological health, and perinatal exposure can hinder children’s cognitive and psychomotor performance.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Oxford Eagle

Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford

A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy