WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday night front brings spotty storms and heat relief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot end to the work week heat relief is on the way! A cold front moves in sparking storm chances and bringing in our next cool down. After 7 PM we’ll see spotty potential moving in from N to S. The Metro sees the best chances between 9 PM - 11 PM with storms weakening quickly to the S by midnight.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid before an evening cold front brings a storm chance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re going to heat up a bit more today with highs in the 90s likely for all of us before a cold front moves in. It may feel like the mid and upper 90s during the hottest part of the day too due to the higher dew points on the muggy meter.
WOWT
Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the Omaha-metro area was heavily impacted Friday after overnight work went into overtime. For much of the day Friday, the West Dodge Road elevated expressway was moving along pretty well for the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic. However, that was not the case for the morning commute as drivers approached the exit to eastbound Interstate 680.
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
etxview.com
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
WOWT
WOWT
Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge
WOWT
Omaha ready for September Fest, workers reflect on festival’s connection to Labor Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year since 1977 Omaha marks the official end of the summer season with September Fest. They’ve been setting up the carnival on the north end of the CHI parking lot for the celebration. Festivities start Friday night at 5 p.m. There will be entertainment,...
WOWT
Replacing 42nd Street bridge comes at a cost for South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Built in 1960, the two-part bridge on 42nd Street covering C and D streets, spanning Union Pacific tracks, is way past its time. Considered a structurally deficient bridge by the Federal Highway Administration, about 38,000 vehicles cross it just south of I-80 every day. For at least a year, they’re gonna shut it down.
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
WOWT
Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images
klin.com
First Flight From Lincoln To Houston Took Off Friday Morning
The first United Airlines flight from the Lincoln Airport to Houston took off around 6:20 Friday morning and arrived around 8:30. Airport Director of Communications Rachel Barth tells KLIN News 49 of the 50 seats were filled with a variety of passengers. “A few people were flying there on business...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
WOWT
High school football Week 2: Millard South takes on Elkhorn South
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football continues into Week 2 on Friday night. Here are the games 6 Sports is keeping an eye on:. An impressive evening with Bellevue West hosting Burke. WESTVIEW vs GROSS CATHOLIC at OMAHA BRYAN. The Cougars and the Wolverines face off. MOUNT MICHAEL vs...
WOWT
Pain into purpose: Sisters spread overdose awareness information to Omaha bars, restaurants, gas stations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Overdose deaths in Nebraska jumped 50% from 138 in 2018 to 209 in 2020, according to Stop Overdose Nebraska. Amanda and Haylea McNeil are no strangers to loss. Within a year and a half, overdoses took three of their loved...
WOWT
Officials warns of increase in solar scams
WOWT
Huskers working on the issues from Saturday, also areas of improvement from last year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no such thing as a positive spin on a loss, results matter, that’s it. With that in mind the Huskers were improved in areas from a season ago. Should bode well for the rest of the season. The offense was very good before...
kfornow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
WOWT
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
