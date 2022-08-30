ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the Omaha-metro area was heavily impacted Friday after overnight work went into overtime. For much of the day Friday, the West Dodge Road elevated expressway was moving along pretty well for the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic. However, that was not the case for the morning commute as drivers approached the exit to eastbound Interstate 680.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
etxview.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Labor Day#Wowt#Husker
WOWT

Replacing 42nd Street bridge comes at a cost for South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Built in 1960, the two-part bridge on 42nd Street covering C and D streets, spanning Union Pacific tracks, is way past its time. Considered a structurally deficient bridge by the Federal Highway Administration, about 38,000 vehicles cross it just south of I-80 every day. For at least a year, they’re gonna shut it down.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images

Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:13 PM UTC. An Omaha-area man made...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
klin.com

First Flight From Lincoln To Houston Took Off Friday Morning

The first United Airlines flight from the Lincoln Airport to Houston took off around 6:20 Friday morning and arrived around 8:30. Airport Director of Communications Rachel Barth tells KLIN News 49 of the 50 seats were filled with a variety of passengers. “A few people were flying there on business...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

High school football Week 2: Millard South takes on Elkhorn South

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football continues into Week 2 on Friday night. Here are the games 6 Sports is keeping an eye on:. An impressive evening with Bellevue West hosting Burke. WESTVIEW vs GROSS CATHOLIC at OMAHA BRYAN. The Cougars and the Wolverines face off. MOUNT MICHAEL vs...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Officials warns of increase in solar scams

Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project impacting traffic. Omaha Police investigate shooting that critically injured 19-year-old woman. Three people were found dead in a home. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
WOWT

1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy