Wednesday Forecast: Storms possible day through the weekend

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: E 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: E 5 mph.

